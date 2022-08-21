TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 20, 2022

769 FPUS54 KFWD 210800

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

300 AM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022

TXZ119-212200-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

300 AM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH

MONDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers this

morning, then showers this afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible.

Highs in the upper 80s. Temperatures falling into the lower 80s

this afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers. Heavy rainfall

possible. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Humid

with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Heavy

rainfall possible in the morning. Locally heavy rainfall possible

in the morning. Humid with highs around 80. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ118-212200-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

300 AM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH

MONDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers this morning, then showers likely this afternoon.

Heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers. Heavy rainfall

possible. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Humid

with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Heavy

rainfall possible in the morning. Humid with highs around 80.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ159-212200-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

300 AM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Humid with lows

in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Humid with highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ158-212200-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

300 AM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Humid

with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ104-212200-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

300 AM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH

MONDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this

morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely this afternoon.

Heavy rainfall possible this morning. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Not as warm with highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast

this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Heavy

rainfall possible. Locally heavy rainfall possible after

midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ103-212200-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

300 AM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH

MONDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms this morning, then

thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible this

morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Heavy rainfall possible

in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall

after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Humid with

highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ093-212200-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

300 AM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH

MONDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall

possible. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall

possible. Humid with lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Humid with

highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 70. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ092-212200-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

300 AM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH

MONDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall

possible. Not as warm with highs around 80. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Heavy rainfall possible

in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall

after midnight. Humid with lows around 70. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Humid with

highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ091-212200-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

300 AM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH

MONDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall

possible. Not as warm with highs around 80. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Heavy rainfall possible

in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall

after midnight. Humid with lows around 70. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Humid with

highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ102-212200-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

300 AM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH

MONDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms this morning, then

thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible this

morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Heavy rainfall

possible. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Humid with

highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 70. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ101-212200-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

300 AM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH

MONDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms this morning, then

thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible this

morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Heavy rainfall possible

in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall

after midnight. Humid with lows around 70. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ100-212200-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

300 AM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH

MONDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Heavy rainfall possible

in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall

after midnight. Humid with lows around 70. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ115-212200-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

300 AM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH

MONDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers this morning, then showers likely this afternoon.

Heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in

the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs around

80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ116-212200-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

300 AM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH

MONDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers. Heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Heavy

rainfall possible in the morning. Highs around 80. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ117-212200-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

300 AM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH

MONDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s.

Temperatures falling into the lower 80s this afternoon. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers. Heavy rainfall

possible. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Humid

with lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Heavy

rainfall possible in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 70. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ131-212200-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

300 AM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers this morning, then showers likely this afternoon.

Highs around 90. Temperatures falling into the mid 80s this

afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely in the evening,

then showers after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible

after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ132-212200-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

300 AM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Temperatures falling into the mid 80s this

afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ130-212200-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

300 AM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers this morning, then

showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Temperatures falling into the mid 80s this afternoon. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Humid

with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ129-212200-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

300 AM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ141-212200-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

300 AM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in

the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Not as

warm with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ142-212200-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

300 AM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ156-212200-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

300 AM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

morning. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ157-212200-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

300 AM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Humid

with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

morning. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ143-212200-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

300 AM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Humid

with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ144-212200-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

300 AM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Humid

with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. Temperatures falling into the upper 70s in the

afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ133-212200-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

300 AM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers this morning, then

showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely in the evening,

then showers after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible

after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ134-212200-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

300 AM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers this morning, then

showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Temperatures falling into the mid 80s this afternoon. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely in the evening,

then showers after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible

after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Humid with highs around

80. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ145-212200-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

300 AM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Humid

with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ146-212200-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

300 AM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers this morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Highs

around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ161-212200-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

300 AM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ160-212200-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

300 AM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Humid

with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible

after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ174-212200-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

300 AM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible

after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ175-212200-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

300 AM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible

after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ162-212200-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

300 AM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ147-212200-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

300 AM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ148-212200-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

300 AM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then

showers with thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs around

90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ135-212200-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

300 AM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperatures falling into the

mid 80s this afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with

lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Humid with highs around

80. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ122-212200-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

300 AM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH

MONDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then

showers with thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperatures falling into the

lower 80s this afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Heavy rainfall

possible. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Humid with highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around

90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ121-212200-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

300 AM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH

MONDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then

showers with thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperatures falling into the

lower 80s this afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Heavy rainfall

possible. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Humid with highs around

80. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ120-212200-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

300 AM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH

MONDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this

morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely this afternoon.

Heavy rainfall possible this morning. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Temperatures falling into the lower 80s this afternoon. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Heavy

rainfall possible. Locally heavy rainfall possible after

midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Humid with highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ105-212200-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

300 AM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH

MONDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this

morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely this afternoon.

Heavy rainfall possible this morning. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Heavy rainfall possible

in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall

after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ123-212200-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

300 AM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH

MONDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then

showers with thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperatures falling into the

lower 80s this afternoon. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Heavy rainfall

possible. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Humid with highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 90.

$$

TXZ107-212200-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

300 AM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH

MONDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this

morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely this afternoon.

Heavy rainfall possible this morning. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Not as warm with highs in

the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Heavy rainfall possible

in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall

after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ106-212200-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

300 AM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH

MONDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms this morning, then

thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible this

morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Heavy rainfall possible

in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall

after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Humid with

highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ095-212200-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

300 AM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH

MONDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms this morning, then

thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible this

morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Heavy rainfall possible

in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall

after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Humid with

highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ094-212200-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

300 AM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH

MONDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms this morning, then

thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible this

morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Heavy

rainfall possible. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Humid with

highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

