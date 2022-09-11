TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 10, 2022 _____ 447 FPUS54 KFWD 110801 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 301 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022 TXZ119-112115- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 301 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ118-112115- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 301 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ159-112115- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 301 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ158-112115- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 301 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ104-112115- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 301 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ103-112115- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 301 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ093-112115- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 301 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ092-112115- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 301 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ091-112115- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 301 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ102-112115- Wise- Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport 301 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ101-112115- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 301 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ100-112115- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 301 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ115-112115- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 301 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ116-112115- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 301 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ117-112115- Parker- Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar 301 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ131-112115- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 301 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ132-112115- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 301 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ130-112115- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 301 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ129-112115- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 301 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ141-112115- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 301 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ142-112115- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 301 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ156-112115- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 301 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ157-112115- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 301 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ143-112115- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 301 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ144-112115- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 301 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ133-112115- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 301 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ134-112115- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 301 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ145-112115- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 301 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ146-112115- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 301 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ161-112115- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 301 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ160-112115- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 301 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ174-112115- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 301 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ175-112115- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 301 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ162-112115- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 301 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ147-112115- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 301 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ148-112115- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 301 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ135-112115- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 301 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ122-112115- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 301 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ121-112115- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 301 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ120-112115- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 301 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ105-112115- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 301 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ123-112115- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 301 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ107-112115- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 301 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ106-112115- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 301 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ095-112115- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 301 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ094-112115- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 301 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. 