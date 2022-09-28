TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 27, 2022

309 FPUS54 KFWD 280805

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

305 AM CDT Wed Sep 28 2022

TXZ119-282330-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

305 AM CDT Wed Sep 28 2022

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ118-282330-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

305 AM CDT Wed Sep 28 2022

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ159-282330-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

305 AM CDT Wed Sep 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ158-282330-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

305 AM CDT Wed Sep 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ104-282330-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

305 AM CDT Wed Sep 28 2022

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ103-282330-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

305 AM CDT Wed Sep 28 2022

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ093-282330-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

305 AM CDT Wed Sep 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ092-282330-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

305 AM CDT Wed Sep 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ091-282330-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

305 AM CDT Wed Sep 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ102-282330-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

305 AM CDT Wed Sep 28 2022

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ101-282330-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

305 AM CDT Wed Sep 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ100-282330-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

305 AM CDT Wed Sep 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ115-282330-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

305 AM CDT Wed Sep 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ116-282330-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

305 AM CDT Wed Sep 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ117-282330-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

305 AM CDT Wed Sep 28 2022

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ131-282330-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

305 AM CDT Wed Sep 28 2022

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ132-282330-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

305 AM CDT Wed Sep 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ130-282330-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

305 AM CDT Wed Sep 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ129-282330-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

305 AM CDT Wed Sep 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ141-282330-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

305 AM CDT Wed Sep 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ142-282330-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

305 AM CDT Wed Sep 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ156-282330-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

305 AM CDT Wed Sep 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ157-282330-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

305 AM CDT Wed Sep 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ143-282330-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

305 AM CDT Wed Sep 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ144-282330-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

305 AM CDT Wed Sep 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ133-282330-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

305 AM CDT Wed Sep 28 2022

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ134-282330-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

305 AM CDT Wed Sep 28 2022

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ145-282330-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

305 AM CDT Wed Sep 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ146-282330-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

305 AM CDT Wed Sep 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ161-282330-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

305 AM CDT Wed Sep 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ160-282330-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

305 AM CDT Wed Sep 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ174-282330-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

305 AM CDT Wed Sep 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ175-282330-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

305 AM CDT Wed Sep 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable

winds, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ162-282330-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

305 AM CDT Wed Sep 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable

winds, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ147-282330-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

305 AM CDT Wed Sep 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable

winds, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ148-282330-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

305 AM CDT Wed Sep 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ135-282330-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

305 AM CDT Wed Sep 28 2022

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ122-282330-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

305 AM CDT Wed Sep 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ121-282330-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

305 AM CDT Wed Sep 28 2022

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ120-282330-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

305 AM CDT Wed Sep 28 2022

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ105-282330-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

305 AM CDT Wed Sep 28 2022

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ123-282330-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

305 AM CDT Wed Sep 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ107-282330-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

305 AM CDT Wed Sep 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ106-282330-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

305 AM CDT Wed Sep 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ095-282330-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

305 AM CDT Wed Sep 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ094-282330-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

305 AM CDT Wed Sep 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

