TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 16, 2022 _____ 690 FPUS54 KFWD 170604 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 104 AM CDT Mon Oct 17 2022 TXZ119-170915- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 104 AM CDT Mon Oct 17 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ118-170915- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 104 AM CDT Mon Oct 17 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ159-170915- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 104 AM CDT Mon Oct 17 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ158-170915- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 104 AM CDT Mon Oct 17 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler. Less humid with highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ104-170915- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 104 AM CDT Mon Oct 17 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ103-170915- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 104 AM CDT Mon Oct 17 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ093-170915- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 104 AM CDT Mon Oct 17 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ092-170915- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 104 AM CDT Mon Oct 17 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ091-170915- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 104 AM CDT Mon Oct 17 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ102-170915- Wise- Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport 104 AM CDT Mon Oct 17 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ101-170915- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 104 AM CDT Mon Oct 17 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40. North winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ100-170915- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 104 AM CDT Mon Oct 17 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ115-170915- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 104 AM CDT Mon Oct 17 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ116-170915- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 104 AM CDT Mon Oct 17 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ117-170915- Parker- Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar 104 AM CDT Mon Oct 17 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ131-170915- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 104 AM CDT Mon Oct 17 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ132-170915- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 104 AM CDT Mon Oct 17 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ130-170915- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 104 AM CDT Mon Oct 17 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ129-170915- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 104 AM CDT Mon Oct 17 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ141-170915- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 104 AM CDT Mon Oct 17 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler with highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ142-170915- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 104 AM CDT Mon Oct 17 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ156-170915- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 104 AM CDT Mon Oct 17 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ157-170915- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 104 AM CDT Mon Oct 17 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ143-170915- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 104 AM CDT Mon Oct 17 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ144-170915- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 104 AM CDT Mon Oct 17 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ133-170915- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 104 AM CDT Mon Oct 17 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ134-170915- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 104 AM CDT Mon Oct 17 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ145-170915- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 104 AM CDT Mon Oct 17 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ146-170915- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 104 AM CDT Mon Oct 17 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ161-170915- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 104 AM CDT Mon Oct 17 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ160-170915- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 104 AM CDT Mon Oct 17 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ174-170915- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 104 AM CDT Mon Oct 17 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ175-170915- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 104 AM CDT Mon Oct 17 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ162-170915- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 104 AM CDT Mon Oct 17 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ147-170915- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 104 AM CDT Mon Oct 17 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ148-170915- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 104 AM CDT Mon Oct 17 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ135-170915- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 104 AM CDT Mon Oct 17 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ122-170915- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 104 AM CDT Mon Oct 17 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ121-170915- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 104 AM CDT Mon Oct 17 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ120-170915- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 104 AM CDT Mon Oct 17 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ105-170915- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 104 AM CDT Mon Oct 17 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ123-170915- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 104 AM CDT Mon Oct 17 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ107-170915- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 104 AM CDT Mon Oct 17 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ106-170915- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 104 AM CDT Mon Oct 17 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ095-170915- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 104 AM CDT Mon Oct 17 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ094-170915- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 104 AM CDT Mon Oct 17 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather