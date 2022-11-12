TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Friday, November 11, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Texas...UPDATED

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

130 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022

TXZ119-121030-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

130 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CST

SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid

30s. North winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ118-121030-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

130 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CST

SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid

30s. North winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Areas

of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Rain. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ159-121030-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

130 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CST

SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the

mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cooler

with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ158-121030-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

130 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CST

SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the

mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ104-121030-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

130 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CST

SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the

lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Cold with lows around 30. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely with isolated thunderstorms in the morning,

then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ103-121030-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

130 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely with isolated thunderstorms in the morning,

then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ093-121030-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

130 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CST

SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the

lower 30s. North winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Cold with lows around 30. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely with isolated thunderstorms in the morning,

then rain in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain with a slight chance of

snow in the evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper

20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ092-121030-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

130 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely with isolated thunderstorms in the morning,

then rain in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain with a slight chance of

snow in the evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper

20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ091-121030-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

130 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Rain, cooler

with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper

20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ102-121030-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

130 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows around 30. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold with

lows around 30. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Areas

of frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Rain. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ101-121030-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

130 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Areas

of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Rain, cooler

with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Cold with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ100-121030-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

130 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Areas

of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Cold with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ115-121030-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

130 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 30.

North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Areas

of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Cloudy with rain

likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ116-121030-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

130 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 30.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Areas

of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ117-121030-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

130 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the

lower 30s. North winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Cold with lows around 30. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Areas

of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Rain. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ131-121030-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

130 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold with

lows around 30. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Areas

of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Rain. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ132-121030-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

130 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Areas

of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Rain. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ130-121030-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

130 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the

lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Areas

of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ129-121030-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

130 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

30. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Areas

of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Cloudy with rain

likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper

20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ141-121030-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

130 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the

lower 30s. North winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Cold with lows around 30. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Areas

of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Cloudy with rain

likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper

20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ142-121030-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

130 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the

lower 30s. North winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Cold with lows around 30. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Areas

of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Cloudy with rain

likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ156-121030-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

130 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CST

SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the

lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cooler

with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Areas

of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ157-121030-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

130 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CST

SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the

mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cooler

with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Areas

of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ143-121030-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

130 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the

lower 30s. North winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold with

lows around 30. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Areas

of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ144-121030-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

130 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the

lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold with

lows around 30. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Areas

of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ133-121030-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

130 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CST

SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the

lower 30s. North winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Areas

of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Rain. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ134-121030-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

130 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CST

SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the

mid 30s. North winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ145-121030-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

130 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CST

SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the

mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ146-121030-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

130 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CST

SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the

mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ161-121030-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

130 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CST

SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the

mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ160-121030-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

130 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CST

SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the

mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ174-121030-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

130 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CST

SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the

upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ175-121030-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

130 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CST

SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the

upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ162-121030-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

130 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CST

SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the

mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold with

lows around 30. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40.

East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Rain. Highs around 50. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ147-121030-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

130 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CST

SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the

mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold with

lows around 30. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ148-121030-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

130 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CST

SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the

mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40.

East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of rain in the

morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ135-121030-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

130 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CST

SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the

mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold with

lows around 30. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of rain in the

morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ122-121030-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

130 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CST

SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the

mid 30s. North winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of rain in the

morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ121-121030-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

130 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CST

SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold with

lows around 30. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ120-121030-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

130 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CST

SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Cold with lows around 30. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ105-121030-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

130 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CST

SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the

lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of rain in the

morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ123-121030-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

130 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CST

SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the

lower 30s. North winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of rain in the

morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ107-121030-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

130 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CST

SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the

lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of rain in the

morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ106-121030-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

130 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CST

SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid

30s. North winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the

lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...A chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then rain in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper

20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ095-121030-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

130 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CST

SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the

lower 30s. North winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the

lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain with a slight chance of

snow in the evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with

lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper

20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ094-121030-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

130 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CST

SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the

lower 30s. North winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the

lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...A chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then rain in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain with a slight chance of

snow in the evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper

20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

