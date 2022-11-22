TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Monday, November 21, 2022 _____ 070 FPUS54 KFWD 220754 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 154 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022 TXZ119-221200- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 154 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs around 60. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ118-221200- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 154 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely with isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ159-221200- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 154 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows around 40. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely with isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ158-221200- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 154 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely with isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ104-221200- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 154 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Rain. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ103-221200- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 154 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely with isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ093-221200- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 154 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely with isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ092-221200- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 154 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely with isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ091-221200- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 154 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ102-221200- Wise- Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport 154 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ101-221200- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 154 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ100-221200- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 154 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Cooler with highs around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ115-221200- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 154 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Cooler with highs around 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ116-221200- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 154 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ117-221200- Parker- Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar 154 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ131-221200- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 154 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ132-221200- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 154 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ130-221200- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 154 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ129-221200- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 154 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ141-221200- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 154 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Cooler with highs around 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ142-221200- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 154 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ156-221200- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 154 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ157-221200- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 154 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ143-221200- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 154 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ144-221200- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 154 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely with isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ133-221200- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 154 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely with isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ134-221200- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 154 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ145-221200- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 154 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely with isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ146-221200- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 154 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 40. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ161-221200- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 154 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ160-221200- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 154 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ174-221200- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 154 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely with isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with rain likely with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ175-221200- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 154 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ162-221200- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 154 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ147-221200- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 154 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ148-221200- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 154 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ135-221200- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 154 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ122-221200- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 154 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs around 60. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Rain. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ121-221200- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 154 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ120-221200- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 154 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Rain. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ105-221200- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 154 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs around 60. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ123-221200- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 154 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs around 60. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ107-221200- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 154 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ106-221200- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 154 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ095-221200- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 154 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ094-221200- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 154 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$