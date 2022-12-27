TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Monday, December 26, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

318 AM CST Tue Dec 27 2022

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

318 AM CST Tue Dec 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

318 AM CST Tue Dec 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs around 70. South winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts

up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely

in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

318 AM CST Tue Dec 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 50. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs around 70.

South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely

in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

318 AM CST Tue Dec 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower

70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

318 AM CST Tue Dec 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

318 AM CST Tue Dec 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts

up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely

in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

318 AM CST Tue Dec 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely

in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

318 AM CST Tue Dec 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely

in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

318 AM CST Tue Dec 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs around 70. South winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

318 AM CST Tue Dec 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs around 70. South winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

318 AM CST Tue Dec 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

318 AM CST Tue Dec 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

318 AM CST Tue Dec 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

318 AM CST Tue Dec 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 40. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are

possible.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

318 AM CST Tue Dec 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

318 AM CST Tue Dec 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

318 AM CST Tue Dec 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs around 70. South winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

318 AM CST Tue Dec 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 40. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs around 70. South winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts

up to 35 mph are possible.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

318 AM CST Tue Dec 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 40. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

318 AM CST Tue Dec 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 40. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are

possible.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

318 AM CST Tue Dec 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 70. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

318 AM CST Tue Dec 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 40. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs around 70. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

318 AM CST Tue Dec 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs around 70. South winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows

around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

318 AM CST Tue Dec 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs around 70. South winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

318 AM CST Tue Dec 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs around 70. South winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

318 AM CST Tue Dec 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs around 70.

South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely

in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

318 AM CST Tue Dec 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows

around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

318 AM CST Tue Dec 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows

around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely

in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

318 AM CST Tue Dec 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows

around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

318 AM CST Tue Dec 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs around 70.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are

possible.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

318 AM CST Tue Dec 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower

70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

318 AM CST Tue Dec 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 50. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower

70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with

lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

318 AM CST Tue Dec 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with

lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

318 AM CST Tue Dec 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with

lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows

around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

318 AM CST Tue Dec 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows

around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

318 AM CST Tue Dec 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with

lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

318 AM CST Tue Dec 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

318 AM CST Tue Dec 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

318 AM CST Tue Dec 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

318 AM CST Tue Dec 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 40s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

318 AM CST Tue Dec 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 40s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

318 AM CST Tue Dec 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

318 AM CST Tue Dec 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s. Temperature rising into the lower 60s after midnight.

South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

318 AM CST Tue Dec 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

318 AM CST Tue Dec 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

318 AM CST Tue Dec 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph

are possible.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

