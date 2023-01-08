TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 7, 2023

_____

265 FPUS54 KFWD 080915

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

315 AM CST Sun Jan 8 2023

TXZ119-082215-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

315 AM CST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows around 40. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ118-082215-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

315 AM CST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ159-082215-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

315 AM CST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ158-082215-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

315 AM CST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ104-082215-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

315 AM CST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming

southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ103-082215-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

315 AM CST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ093-082215-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

315 AM CST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming south

around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ092-082215-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

315 AM CST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ091-082215-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

315 AM CST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph this morning, becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ102-082215-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

315 AM CST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ101-082215-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

315 AM CST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ100-082215-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

315 AM CST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

60s.

$$

TXZ115-082215-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

315 AM CST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

60s.

$$

TXZ116-082215-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

315 AM CST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ117-082215-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

315 AM CST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ131-082215-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

315 AM CST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ132-082215-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

315 AM CST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ130-082215-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

315 AM CST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ129-082215-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

315 AM CST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ141-082215-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

315 AM CST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ142-082215-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

315 AM CST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ156-082215-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

315 AM CST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ157-082215-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

315 AM CST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ143-082215-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

315 AM CST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ144-082215-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

315 AM CST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ133-082215-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

315 AM CST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ134-082215-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

315 AM CST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ145-082215-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

315 AM CST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ146-082215-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

315 AM CST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ161-082215-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

315 AM CST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ160-082215-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

315 AM CST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ174-082215-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

315 AM CST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ175-082215-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

315 AM CST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ162-082215-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

315 AM CST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ147-082215-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

315 AM CST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ148-082215-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

315 AM CST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance

of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ135-082215-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

315 AM CST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ122-082215-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

315 AM CST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ121-082215-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

315 AM CST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ120-082215-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

315 AM CST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ105-082215-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

315 AM CST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ123-082215-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

315 AM CST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ107-082215-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

315 AM CST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ106-082215-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

315 AM CST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ095-082215-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

315 AM CST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ094-082215-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

315 AM CST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming south

around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather