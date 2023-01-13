TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 12, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

142 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

TXZ119-131015-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

142 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ118-131015-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

142 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ159-131015-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

142 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ158-131015-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

142 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ104-131015-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

142 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ103-131015-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

142 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ093-131015-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

142 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ092-131015-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

142 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows around 30. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ091-131015-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

142 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ102-131015-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

142 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ101-131015-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

142 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper

20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph

in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ100-131015-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

142 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 30.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ115-131015-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

142 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ116-131015-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

142 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ117-131015-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

142 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ131-131015-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

142 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ132-131015-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

142 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid

30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ130-131015-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

142 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ129-131015-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

142 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ141-131015-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

142 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ142-131015-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

142 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ156-131015-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

142 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ157-131015-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

142 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ143-131015-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

142 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ144-131015-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

142 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ133-131015-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

142 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ134-131015-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

142 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ145-131015-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

142 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ146-131015-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

142 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ161-131015-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

142 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ160-131015-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

142 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ174-131015-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

142 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ175-131015-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

142 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around

60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ162-131015-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

142 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ147-131015-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

142 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ148-131015-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

142 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ135-131015-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

142 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ122-131015-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

142 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ121-131015-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

142 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable

winds, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ120-131015-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

142 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ105-131015-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

142 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ123-131015-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

142 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ107-131015-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

142 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ106-131015-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

142 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ095-131015-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

142 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ094-131015-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

142 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

