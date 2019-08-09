TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 8, 2019
831 FPUS54 KHGX 090743
ZFPHGX
FPUS54 KHGX 090742
ZFPHGX
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
242 AM CDT Fri Aug 9 2019
TXZ211-092100-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
242 AM CDT Fri Aug 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then
becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 101. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 113.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 107 to
112.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings 107 to 112.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ237-092100-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
242 AM CDT Fri Aug 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to
110.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to
111.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 105 to 110.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ337-092100-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
242 AM CDT Fri Aug 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to
110.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to
109.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings 104 to 109.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 80.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ437-092100-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
242 AM CDT Fri Aug 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Highs
around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to
109.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 90. South winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ196-092100-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
242 AM CDT Fri Aug 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings 106 to 111.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to
110.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to
110.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 102.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ195-092100-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
242 AM CDT Fri Aug 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index
readings 106 to 111.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings
105 to 110.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings 105 to 110.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 103.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 101.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ214-092100-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
242 AM CDT Fri Aug 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
107 to 112.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings 103 to 108.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings
104 to 109.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings
104 to 109.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 80.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ210-092100-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
242 AM CDT Fri Aug 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy in the
morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around
101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 106 to
111.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index
readings 105 to 110.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ227-092100-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
242 AM CDT Fri Aug 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
108 to 113.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings
107 to 112.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 107 to 112.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ238-092100-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
242 AM CDT Fri Aug 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to
109.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to
109.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings 104 to 109.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ338-092100-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
242 AM CDT Fri Aug 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
106 to 111.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s inland...in the lower 80s coast.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings
105 to 110.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s inland...in the lower 80s
coast. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 105 to 110.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ438-092100-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
242 AM CDT Fri Aug 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
108 to 113.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 103 to 108.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings
104 to 109.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 104 to 109.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ198-092100-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
242 AM CDT Fri Aug 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings 106 to 111.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to
110.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings 105 to 110.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ213-092100-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
242 AM CDT Fri Aug 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 107 to 112.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings
106 to 111.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 106 to 111.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 80.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ313-092100-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
242 AM CDT Fri Aug 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 104 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to
109.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings 102 to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 80.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ163-092100-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
242 AM CDT Fri Aug 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then
becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings
104 to 109.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 5 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ235-092100-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
242 AM CDT Fri Aug 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
106 to 111.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after midnight
then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 108 to 113.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 106 to 111.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ335-092100-
Coastal Jackson-
242 AM CDT Fri Aug 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
107 to 112.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 102 to 107.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 108 to
113.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index
readings 106 to 111.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ200-092100-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
242 AM CDT Fri Aug 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 108 to 113.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings
105 to 110.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ300-092100-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
242 AM CDT Fri Aug 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 104 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to
109.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ176-092100-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
242 AM CDT Fri Aug 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then
becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 100. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to
110.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to
108.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ236-092100-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
242 AM CDT Fri Aug 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
104 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to
110.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index
readings 105 to 110.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 80.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ336-092100-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
242 AM CDT Fri Aug 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
104 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after midnight
then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
102 to 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 104 to 109.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ436-092100-
Matagorda Islands-
242 AM CDT Fri Aug 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Highs
around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in
the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ199-092100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
242 AM CDT Fri Aug 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then
becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings
106 to 111.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings
106 to 111.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ179-092100-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
242 AM CDT Fri Aug 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then
becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 102 to 107.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings
105 to 110.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ178-092100-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
242 AM CDT Fri Aug 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then
becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 102 to 107.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings
105 to 110.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ164-092100-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
242 AM CDT Fri Aug 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then
becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Heat index
readings 104 to 109.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 5 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ177-092100-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
242 AM CDT Fri Aug 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then
becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings
104 to 109.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 100. South winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 104 to
109.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ212-092100-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
242 AM CDT Fri Aug 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then
becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 100. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 113.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the
evening decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 107 to
112.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings 107 to 112.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ197-092100-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
242 AM CDT Fri Aug 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index
readings 106 to 111.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to
110.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings 104 to 109.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ226-092100-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
242 AM CDT Fri Aug 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph late increasing to
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 107 to 112.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
