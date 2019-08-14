TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 13, 2019
_____
303 FPUS54 KHGX 140814
ZFPHGX
FPUS54 KHGX 140813
ZFPHGX
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
313 AM CDT Wed Aug 14 2019
TXZ211-142100-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
313 AM CDT Wed Aug 14 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. A slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. A
chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs
around 100. West winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting
to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Heat index readings 106 to 111.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
early in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds around
5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight. Chance of
rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 105 to 110.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ237-142100-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
313 AM CDT Wed Aug 14 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. West
winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the south in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index readings
106 to 111.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph in
the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon. Heat index
readings 106 to 111.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ337-142100-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
313 AM CDT Wed Aug 14 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat
index readings 105 to 110.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance after midnight. Lows around 80. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph in the morning
shifting to the east in the afternoon. Heat index readings 104 to
109.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear
with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ437-142100-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
313 AM CDT Wed Aug 14 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. A slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. A
chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs
around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. North winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to
the east in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 104 to 109.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ196-142100-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
313 AM CDT Wed Aug 14 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy until late
afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. A
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. A
chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 90s. West winds around 5 mph early in the morning
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain
30 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then
becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ195-142100-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
313 AM CDT Wed Aug 14 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 100. Southwest
winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the northeast
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index readings
105 to 110.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
early in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds around
5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight. Chance of
rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 104 to 109.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ214-142100-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
313 AM CDT Wed Aug 14 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. A chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. A chance
of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat
index readings 105 to 110.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance in
the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph. Heat
index readings 104 to 109.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ210-142100-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
313 AM CDT Wed Aug 14 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. A slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. A
chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs
around 100. Southwest winds around 5 mph early in the morning
shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Heat index readings 106 to 111.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds around 5 mph in
the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon. Heat index
readings 106 to 111.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
clearing. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings
103 to 108.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ227-142100-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
313 AM CDT Wed Aug 14 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. A slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. A
chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 90s. West winds around 5 mph early in the morning
shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Heat index readings 106 to 111.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds around 5 mph in
the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon. Heat index
readings 106 to 111.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. A
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows
in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ238-142100-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
313 AM CDT Wed Aug 14 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. A chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. A chance
of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to
the south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index
readings 105 to 110.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the west after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph in
the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon. Heat index
readings 104 to 109.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear
with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ338-142100-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
313 AM CDT Wed Aug 14 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to the south in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index readings
105 to 110.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance after midnight. Lows around 80. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph
in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon. Heat index
readings 103 to 108.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s inland...in the
lower 80s coast. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows around 80.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ438-142100-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
313 AM CDT Wed Aug 14 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat
index readings 104 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to
the northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. North winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to
the east in the afternoon. Heat index readings 103 to 108.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 107 to 112.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ198-142100-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
313 AM CDT Wed Aug 14 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy until late
afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. A
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds around 5 mph early
in the morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 40 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows
in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming
light after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening
decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ213-142100-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
313 AM CDT Wed Aug 14 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. A chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. A chance
of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 90s. West winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting
to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Heat index readings 106 to 111.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows
in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming
light after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening
decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph. Heat
index readings 105 to 110.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ313-142100-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
313 AM CDT Wed Aug 14 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. A chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. A chance
of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to
the east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index
readings 103 to 108.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance after midnight. Lows around 80. Southeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph. Heat
index readings 102 to 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ163-142100-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
313 AM CDT Wed Aug 14 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy until late
afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. A
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph early in the
morning shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ235-142100-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
313 AM CDT Wed Aug 14 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 100. Southwest
winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index readings
106 to 111.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph
in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon. Heat index
readings 108 to 113.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late.
Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ335-142100-
Coastal Jackson-
313 AM CDT Wed Aug 14 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy until late
afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index readings 106 to 111.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in
the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Heat
index readings 106 to 111.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 80. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph in
the morning becoming southeast increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ200-142100-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
313 AM CDT Wed Aug 14 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. A chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. A chance
of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 90s. West winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting
to the north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat
index readings 106 to 111.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows
in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening
becoming light after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent in the
evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph. Heat
index readings 105 to 110.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ300-142100-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
313 AM CDT Wed Aug 14 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. A chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. A chance
of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to
the north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index
readings 105 to 110.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows
in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming
light after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening
decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph. Heat
index readings 104 to 109.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in
the evening becoming light after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ176-142100-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
313 AM CDT Wed Aug 14 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy until late
afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. A
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. A
chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 90s. West winds around 5 mph early in the morning
shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of rain
30 percent. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ236-142100-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
313 AM CDT Wed Aug 14 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index
readings 106 to 111.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph
in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon. Heat index
readings 105 to 110.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ336-142100-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
313 AM CDT Wed Aug 14 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy until late
afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the morning
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Heat index readings
102 to 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ436-142100-
Matagorda Islands-
313 AM CDT Wed Aug 14 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy until late
afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ199-142100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
313 AM CDT Wed Aug 14 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. A chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. A chance
of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 90s. West winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting
to the north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat
index readings 106 to 111.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows
in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming
light after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening
decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
90s. East winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ179-142100-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
313 AM CDT Wed Aug 14 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy until late
afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. A
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. A
chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 90s. West winds around 5 mph early in the morning
shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent. Heat index readings 106 to 111.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
early in the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph. Heat index
readings 102 to 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ178-142100-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
313 AM CDT Wed Aug 14 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. A chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. A chance
of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 90s. West winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting
to the north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat
index readings 105 to 110.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows
in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
90s. East winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ164-142100-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
313 AM CDT Wed Aug 14 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy until late
afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. A
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph early in
the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 40 percent. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clea