Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

212 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

212 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ337-012100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

212 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ437-012100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

212 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ214-012100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

212 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s inland...in the lower 90s

coast.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s inland...in the upper 80s

coast.

TXZ238-012100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

212 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ338-012100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

212 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s inland...around 90 coast.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s inland...in the lower 90s

coast.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s inland...in the lower 90s

coast.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s inland...in the lower 90s

coast.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ438-012100-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

212 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in

the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny

late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ235-012100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

212 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ335-012100-

Coastal Jackson-

212 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ313-012100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

212 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ236-012100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

212 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ336-012100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

212 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ436-012100-

Matagorda Islands-

212 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows around 80. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ227-012100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

212 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light

winds late becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings 102 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ226-012100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

212 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late

becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ213-012100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

212 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light

winds late becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ300-012100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

212 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ200-012100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

212 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late

becoming northeast around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ199-012100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

212 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light

winds late becoming northeast around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ212-012100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

212 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds

late becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ211-012100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

212 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming

northeast 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ210-012100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

212 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds late becoming

northeast 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ197-012100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

212 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds

late becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ198-012100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

212 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming

northeast around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ177-012100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

212 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming

northeast around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph in

the evening becoming light after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ178-012100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

212 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ179-012100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

212 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ164-012100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

212 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming northeast around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph in

the evening becoming light after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ195-012100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

212 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds

late becoming northeast around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ196-012100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

212 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds

late becoming northeast around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ176-012100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

212 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon then

becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 90s. Light winds late becoming northeast around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph

in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ163-012100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

212 AM CDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late

becoming northeast around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

