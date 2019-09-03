TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Monday, September 2, 2019
_____
067 FPUS54 KHGX 030843
ZFPHGX
FPUS54 KHGX 030842
ZFPHGX
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
342 AM CDT Tue Sep 3 2019
TXZ237-032100-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
342 AM CDT Tue Sep 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings
104 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ337-032100-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
342 AM CDT Tue Sep 3 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms late, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms
until late afternoon. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph late increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 40 percent. Heat index
readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings 102 to 107.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ437-032100-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
342 AM CDT Tue Sep 3 2019
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms until afternoon, then partly cloudy with a
40 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index
readings 104 to 109.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ214-032100-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
342 AM CDT Tue Sep 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings 104 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds
around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s inland...in the lower 90s
coast.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s inland...around
80 coast.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ238-032100-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
342 AM CDT Tue Sep 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly clear late, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon. Partly
cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ338-032100-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
342 AM CDT Tue Sep 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent
in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. Heat
index readings 104 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings
104 to 109.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around
5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ438-032100-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
342 AM CDT Tue Sep 3 2019
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. A slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late
increasing to 40 percent in the morning, then decreasing to
20 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 104 to 109.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around
5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon. Heat
index readings 102 to 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ235-032100-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
342 AM CDT Tue Sep 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph late
becoming northeast increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after
midnight. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ335-032100-
Coastal Jackson-
342 AM CDT Tue Sep 3 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph late becoming
northeast increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to
107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with a 20 percent
chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ313-032100-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
342 AM CDT Tue Sep 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to
108.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 104 to 109.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds
around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ236-032100-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
342 AM CDT Tue Sep 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the
afternoon. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon. Heat index
readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ336-032100-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
342 AM CDT Tue Sep 3 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon. A
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent increasing to 40 percent. Heat index readings
102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with a 20 percent
chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ436-032100-
Matagorda Islands-
342 AM CDT Tue Sep 3 2019
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms until afternoon, then mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows
around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ227-032100-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
342 AM CDT Tue Sep 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to
109.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to
the north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Northeast winds
around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ226-032100-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
342 AM CDT Tue Sep 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ213-032100-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
342 AM CDT Tue Sep 3 2019
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in
the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings
104 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the west after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. North winds around
5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ300-032100-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
342 AM CDT Tue Sep 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around
5 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds
around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ200-032100-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
342 AM CDT Tue Sep 3 2019
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Light winds in the
morning becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ199-032100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
342 AM CDT Tue Sep 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in
the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings
102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Light winds in the
morning becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ212-032100-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
342 AM CDT Tue Sep 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph
in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. North winds around
5 mph in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ211-032100-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
342 AM CDT Tue Sep 3 2019
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in
the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting
to the north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Northeast winds
around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ210-032100-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
342 AM CDT Tue Sep 3 2019
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in
the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the
evening shifting to the north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ197-032100-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
342 AM CDT Tue Sep 3 2019
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in
the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds late becoming east 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight then becoming mostly clear late. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the north
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. North winds around
5 mph in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ198-032100-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
342 AM CDT Tue Sep 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in
the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then
becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
90s. Light winds late becoming east 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Northwest winds
around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the east in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ177-032100-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
342 AM CDT Tue Sep 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in
the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 90s. Light winds late becoming east around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around
5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Northwest winds
around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the northeast in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ178-032100-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
342 AM CDT Tue Sep 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in
the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then
becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Light winds in the
morning becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ179-032100-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
342 AM CDT Tue Sep 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in
the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then
becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around
5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. North winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ164-032100-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
342 AM CDT Tue Sep 3 2019
.TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs
in the upper 90s. Light winds late becoming east around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph in
the evening becoming light after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ195-032100-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
342 AM CDT Tue Sep 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in
the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then
becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
90s. Light winds late becoming east 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly clear late. Lows in
the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming light
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Northwest winds
around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the east in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ196-032100-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
342 AM CDT Tue Sep 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in
the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Northwest winds
around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the east in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ176-032100-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
342 AM CDT Tue Sep 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in
the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny
late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds late
becoming east 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around
5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Light winds in the
morning becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ163-032100-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
342 AM CDT Tue Sep 3 2019
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph in
the evening becoming light after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
_____
