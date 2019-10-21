TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 20, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
113 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019
TXZ237-210900-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
113 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...A 60 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in
the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon.
Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. A slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Not as warm.
Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting
to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
90 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning
increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ337-210900-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
113 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely late. Lows
in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in
the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon.
Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. A slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 80.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the
morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning
increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ437-210900-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
113 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely late. Breezy.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. A slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting
to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
90 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the mid 60s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning
increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ214-210900-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
113 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...A 70 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in
the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon.
Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. A slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to
the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
80 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s
inland...in the upper 50s coast. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...around
60 coast. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in the upper 60s
coast.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then mostly clear with a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows around 50 inland...in the lower 50s coast.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in
the mid 50s coast.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ238-210900-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
113 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely late. Lows in
the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in
the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon.
Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. A slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 80.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the
morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the upper
50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ338-210900-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
113 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely late. Lows in
the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in
the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon.
Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. A slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 80.
West winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the north in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning
decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Lows around 60 inland...in
the lower 60s coast. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in the mid
60s coast. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 60s inland...around 70 coast.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in
the mid 50s coast.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in
the upper 50s coast.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ438-210900-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
113 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely late. Breezy.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph in the morning shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning decreasing to
30 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the mid 60s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning
increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then mostly clear with a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ235-210900-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
113 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the north 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning
decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Warmer.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning
increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ335-210900-
Coastal Jackson-
113 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...A 60 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming north increasing to
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent in the
morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent in the
evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning
increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ313-210900-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
113 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...A 80 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in
the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon.
Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. A slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the
north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent in
the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the upper
50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ236-210900-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
113 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...A 60 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. A slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting
to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
90 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ336-210900-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
113 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight, then a 40 percent chance late.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in
the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon.
Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. A slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 80.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the
morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the upper
50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy, cooler. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ436-210900-
Matagorda Islands-
113 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight, then a 40 percent chance late.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in
the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon.
Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. A slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the
north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent in
the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the mid 60s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in
the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Windy, cooler. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Breezy. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ227-210900-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
113 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely late. Lows
in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs around 80.
West winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the north 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning
decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning
increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ226-210900-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
113 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...A 60 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the lower
80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the north
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent in the
morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning
increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ213-210900-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
113 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely late. Lows
in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the upper
70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the north
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent in the
morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ300-210900-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
113 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...A 80 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in
the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon.
Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. A slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Not as warm.
Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning
shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent
in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then mostly clear with a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ200-210900-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
113 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...A 80 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight, then a 80 percent chance late. Lows
in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and early
afternoon. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in
the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds
5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the north in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning decreasing to
30 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then mostly clear with a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ199-210900-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
113 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight, then showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy
in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in
the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ212-210900-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
113 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight, then showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy
in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in
the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ211-210900-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
113 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight, then showers and thunderstorms late. Lows around 70.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 80 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
80 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Not as warm.
Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ210-210900-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
113 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely late. Lows in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as
warm. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning
increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ197-210900-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
113 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight, then showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
60 percent chance in the morning. Mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ198-210900-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
113 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight, then showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
60 percent chance in the morning. Mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ177-210900-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
113 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight, then showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 70 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
70 percent chance in the morning. Mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then mostly clear with a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ178-210900-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
113 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight, then showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy
in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in
the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent
in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then mostly clear with a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ179-210900-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
113 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...A 80 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the upper
70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent
in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then mostly clear with a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ164-210900-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
113 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight, then showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 70 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
70 percent chance in the morning. Mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows around 50. North winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then mostly clear with a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ195-210900-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
113 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight, then showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid
60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
40 percent chance in the morning. Mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Cooler. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ196-210900-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
113 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight, then showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
40 percent chance in the morning. Mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ176-210900-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
113 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight, then showers and thunderstorms late. Patchy fog late.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
40 percent chance in the morning. Mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ163-210900-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
113 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight, then showers and thunderstorms late. Patchy fog late.
Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
50 percent chance in the morning. Mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then mostly clear with a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$

