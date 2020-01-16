TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 15, 2020

_____

386 FPUS54 KHGX 160758

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 160757

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

157 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020

TXZ237-161000-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

157 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in

the morning. Patchy fog late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the evening, then a 50 percent chance in the late evening and

overnight. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature

falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.

Lows around 40.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ337-161000-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

157 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in

the morning. Patchy fog late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy dense fog. A 50 percent chance of

showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late evening and

overnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ437-161000-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

157 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in

the morning. Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy fog in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy dense fog. A 60 percent chance of

showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers likely in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Cooler. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ214-161000-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

157 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the

morning. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Patchy

fog late in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the evening, then a 60 percent chance in the late evening and

overnight. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

60 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.

Lows around 40.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost late. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ238-161000-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

157 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in

the morning. Patchy fog late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy dense fog. A 50 percent chance of

showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 50 percent

chance of showers early in the morning, then a 50 percent chance

in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ338-161000-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

157 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in

the morning. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Patchy fog late in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the evening, then a 50 percent chance in the late evening and

overnight. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers

likely early in the morning, then a chance of showers in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ438-161000-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

157 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in

the morning. Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy fog in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the evening, then a 60 percent chance in the late evening and

overnight. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely early in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ235-161000-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

157 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight

chance of showers early in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the late morning and early afternoon. A slight chance of

showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in

the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Patchy fog late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in

the evening, then a 50 percent chance in the late evening and

overnight. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature

falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ335-161000-

Coastal Jackson-

157 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in

the morning. Patchy fog late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A 50 percent chance of

showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of

showers in the morning. Showers likely in the afternoon, then a

slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late night. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ313-161000-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

157 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in

the morning. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Patchy fog late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the evening, then a 50 percent chance in the late evening and

overnight. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ236-161000-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

157 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in

the morning. Patchy fog late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A 50 percent chance of

showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of

showers in the morning. Showers likely in the afternoon, then a

chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Cooler. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ336-161000-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

157 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in

the morning. Patchy fog late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A 50 percent chance of

showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of showers

early in the morning, then showers likely in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Cooler. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ436-161000-

Matagorda Islands-

157 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Areas of

fog early in the morning. Patchy fog in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in

the morning. Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy fog in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the evening, then a 60 percent chance in the late evening and

overnight. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of showers

early in the morning, then showers likely in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Cooler. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ227-161000-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

157 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the evening, then a 50 percent chance in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.

Lows around 40.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance late.

Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ226-161000-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

157 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight

chance of showers early in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the late morning and early afternoon. A slight chance of

showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the evening, then a 50 percent chance in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ213-161000-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

157 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the evening, then a 60 percent chance in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.

Lows around 40.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost late. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and overnight. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ300-161000-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

157 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

60s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight

chance of showers early in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the

morning. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the evening, then a 60 percent chance in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost late. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ200-161000-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

157 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight

chance of showers early in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the late morning and early afternoon. A slight chance of

showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the evening, then a 70 percent chance in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 70 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of frost early in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ199-161000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

157 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

60s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight

chance of showers early in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the late morning and early afternoon. A slight chance of

showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers late. Lows in the upper

30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of frost early in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ212-161000-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

157 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent

chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the evening, then a 50 percent chance in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ211-161000-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

157 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a

30 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers in the late evening and

early morning. A chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the evening, then a 50 percent chance in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost late. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ210-161000-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

157 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 30 percent

chance of showers early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance

in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers in the late evening and

early morning. A chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the evening, then a 50 percent chance in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers late. Lows in the upper

30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ197-161000-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

157 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 30 percent

chance of showers early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance

in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers in the late evening and

early morning. A chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the late morning and early

afternoon. A chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around

70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost late. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ198-161000-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

157 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 30 percent

chance of showers early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance

in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers until late

afternoon, then a 20 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a slight

chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of frost early in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance late.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ177-161000-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

157 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight

chance of showers early in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the late morning and early afternoon. A slight chance of

showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in

the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers until late

afternoon, then a 20 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of frost early in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ178-161000-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

157 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight

chance of showers early in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 70 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 70 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around

70. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of frost early in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ179-161000-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

157 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight

chance of showers early in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 70 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 70 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a slight

chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers until late afternoon, then mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Widespread frost late. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of frost early in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ164-161000-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

157 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight

chance of showers early in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the late morning and early afternoon. A slight chance of

showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers until late

afternoon, then a 20 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A 60 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Widespread frost late. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of frost early in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ195-161000-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

157 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 30 percent

chance of showers early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance

in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the

upper 50s in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of frost early in the morning. Mostly cloudy

until late afternoon, then a 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ196-161000-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

157 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 30 percent

chance of showers early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance

in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers in the late evening and

early morning. A chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the late morning and early

afternoon. A chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s