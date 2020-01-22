TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 21, 2020
_____
748 FPUS54 KHGX 220858
ZFPHGX
FPUS54 KHGX 220857
ZFPHGX
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
257 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020
TXZ237-222200-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
257 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020
.TODAY...A chance of showers late, then showers. Isolated
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower
60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent late
increasing to 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms until late night,
then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in
the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent
in the evening decreasing to 80 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
in the morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely after midnight. A chance of showers late. Lows in
the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s.
$$
TXZ337-222200-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
257 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020
.TODAY...A chance of showers early in the morning. Showers in the
late morning and afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph late becoming southeast increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent increasing to 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in
the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening becoming
southwest and decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance
of rain 90 percent in the evening decreasing to 80 percent after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
in the morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. A
slight chance of showers early in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the late morning and early afternoon. Showers likely
late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and early
afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance late in the
afternoon. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ437-222200-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
257 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020
...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM CST THIS MORNING
THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
.TODAY...A slight chance of showers late, then showers. Isolated
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower
60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent
increasing to 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in
the upper 50s. South winds 20 to 25 mph in the evening becoming
southwest and decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
in the morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in
the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. A
slight chance of showers early in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the late morning and early afternoon. Showers likely
late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and early
afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ214-222200-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
257 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020
.TODAY...A chance of showers early in the morning, then showers
in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent late increasing to
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers early in the evening, then showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Warmer.
Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in
the evening. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
in the morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in the upper
40s coast. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in the upper
40s coast.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a 50 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy
with a 50 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then
showers likely in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
morning and early afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance late in the afternoon. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ238-222200-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
257 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020
.TODAY...A chance of showers late, then showers. Isolated
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent late
increasing to 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
in the morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a 50 percent
chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then
showers likely in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ338-222200-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
257 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020
.TODAY...A chance of showers late, then showers. Highs in the
upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent late increasing to 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers early in the evening, then showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Breezy.
Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the
evening becoming southwest and decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
in the morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in the
lower 50s coast.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a 60 percent
chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in
the mid 50s coast.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and early
afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance late in the
afternoon. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ438-222200-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
257 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020
...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM CST THIS MORNING
THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
.TODAY...A slight chance of showers late, then showers. Breezy.
Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent late increasing to 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers early in the evening, then showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Breezy.
Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph in the
evening becoming southwest and decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers
until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance
late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and early
afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ235-222200-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
257 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020
.TODAY...A chance of showers late, then showers. Isolated
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent late
increasing to 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of showers in
the late evening and early morning. A slight chance of showers
late. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then
becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers early
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ335-222200-
Coastal Jackson-
257 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020
.TODAY...Showers until afternoon, then showers and isolated
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent late
increasing to 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms early in the
evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and early
morning. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the
evening decreasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. A chance of showers late. Lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ313-222200-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
257 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020
.TODAY...A chance of showers late, then showers. Highs in the
upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent late increasing to 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers early in the evening, then showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Warmer.
Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
in the morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in
the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a 50 percent
chance of showers in the late morning and early afternoon. Mostly
cloudy with a 50 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then
showers likely in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ236-222200-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
257 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020
.TODAY...A chance of showers late, then showers. Isolated
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent
increasing to 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms until late night,
then a chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening
decreasing to 70 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around
70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance
in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely early in the evening,
then a chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows
in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening
decreasing to 50 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s.
$$
TXZ336-222200-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
257 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020
.TODAY...A chance of showers early in the morning, then showers
in the late morning and afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms late in
the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph late becoming southeast increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent late increasing to 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms until late night,
then a chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening
decreasing to 70 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. A chance of showers late. Lows around 50.
Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers
until late afternoon, then cloudy with a 60 percent chance late
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ436-222200-
Matagorda Islands-
257 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020
...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM CST THIS MORNING
THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
.TODAY...A chance of showers late, then showers. Isolated
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid
60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent
increasing to 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms until late night,
then a chance of showers late. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening becoming southwest and
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. A chance of showers late. Lows in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 70 percent chance of showers until
late afternoon, then a 70 percent chance late in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ227-222200-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
257 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020
.TODAY...Showers until afternoon, then showers and isolated
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent late increasing to
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms until late night,
then a chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the evening decreasing
to 70 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early
in the morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ226-222200-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
257 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020
.TODAY...Showers until afternoon, then showers likely and
isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent late
increasing to 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening. Isolated thunderstorms
until late night. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent
in the evening decreasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows
in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ213-222200-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
257 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020
.TODAY...Showers until afternoon, then showers and isolated
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent late
increasing to 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms until late night,
then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in
the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent
in the evening decreasing to 70 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs
in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a 50 percent
chance of showers in the late morning and early afternoon. Mostly
cloudy with a 50 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ300-222200-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
257 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020
.TODAY...A chance of showers early in the morning, then showers
in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent late increasing to
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers early in the evening, then showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Warmer.
Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs
in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly
cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then
showers likely in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 50.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ200-222200-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
257 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020
.TODAY...A chance of showers late, then showers. Highs in the mid
50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent late
increasing to 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers until late night. Isolated thunderstorms in
the late evening and overnight. A chance of showers late. Warmer.
Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
in the morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in
the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly
cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s.
$$
TXZ199-222200-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
257 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020
.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent late increasing to 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms until late night,
then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer.
Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in
the evening decreasing to 70 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and
afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy
with a 40 percent chance of showers in the late morning and early
afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ212-222200-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
257 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020
.TODAY...A chance of showers late, then showers. Isolated
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent late
increasing to 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers in the evening. Isolated thunderstorms
until late night. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting
to the southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
90 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph in the evening decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a 50 percent
chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ211-222200-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
257 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020
.TODAY...Showers until afternoon, then showers and isolated
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent late increasing to 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. A slight chance
of showers late. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent in the evening decreasing to
40 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph in the evening decreasing to around 5 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly
cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in the late morning
and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ210-222200-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
257 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020
.TODAY...Showers until afternoon, then showers and isolated
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent late increasing to 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and isolated thunderstorms early in
the evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the
evening shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then
becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening decreasing to around
5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in
the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ197-222200-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
257 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020
.TODAY...Showers until afternoon, then showers and isolated
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent late increasing to 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around
25 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.
Chance of rain 90 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a 40 percent
chance of showers in the late morning and early afternoon. Mostly
cloudy with a 40 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ198-222200-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
257 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020
.TODAY...Showers until afternoon, then showers and isolated
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent late increasing to 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening. Isolated thunderstorms until
late night. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the
evening decreasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Colder. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy
with a 40 percent chance of showers in the late morning and early
afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ177-222200-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
257 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020
.TODAY...A chance of showers late, then showers. Highs in the
lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent late increasing to 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms until late night,
then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows
around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in
the evening decreasing to 70 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then mostly cloudy in the late morning and
afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Colder. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy
with a 40 percent chance of showers in the late morning and early
afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ178-222200-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
257 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020
.TODAY...A slight chance of showers late, then showers. Highs in
the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent late increasing to 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers until late night. Isolated thunderstorms in
the late evening and overnight. A chance of showers late. Warmer.
Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent in the evening decreasing to 70 percent after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning. Not
as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly
cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s.
$$
TXZ179-222200-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
257 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020
.TODAY...A chance of showers early in the morning, then showers
in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent late
increasing to 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers until late night. Isolated thunderstorms in
the late evening and overnight. A chance of showers late. Warmer.
Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance in the morning. Not as cool.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s.
$$
TXZ164-222200-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
257 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020
.TODAY...A chance of showers late, then showers. Highs in the
lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent late increasing to 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers until late night. Isolated thunderstorms in
the late evening and overnight. A chance of showers late. Lows in
the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent in the evening decreasing to 70 percent after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance in the morning. Highs in the
lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ195-222200-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
257 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020
.TODAY...Showers until afternoon, then showers and isolated
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent late
increasing to 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and isolated thunderstorms early in
the evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and
early morning. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the upper
40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the
southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent in the
evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a 40 percent
chance of showers in the late morning and early afternoon. Mostly
cloudy with a 40 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers early
in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ196-222200-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
257 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020
.TODAY...Showers until afternoon, then showers and isolated
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent late
increasing to 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers in the evening. Isolated thunderstorms
until late night. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows around
50. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the
evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
clearing. Colder. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a 40 percent
chance of showers in the late morning and early afternoon. Mostly
cloudy with a 40 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ176-222200-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
257 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020
.TODAY...Showers until afternoon, then showers and isolated
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent late
increasing to 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers in the evening. Isolated thunderstorms
until late night. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in
the evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
clearing. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 50s.