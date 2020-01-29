TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 28, 2020
627 FPUS54 KHGX 291013
ZFPHGX
FPUS54 KHGX 291012
ZFPHGX
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
412 AM CST Wed Jan 29 2020
TXZ237-292200-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
412 AM CST Wed Jan 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late.
Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers until
late afternoon, then a 50 percent chance late in the afternoon.
Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid
50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the
upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in
the afternoon.
$$
TXZ337-292200-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
412 AM CST Wed Jan 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late.
Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers until late
afternoon, then a 50 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs
around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely after midnight. A chance of showers late. Lows in
the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in
the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid
50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ437-292200-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
412 AM CST Wed Jan 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows around 50.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers until late
afternoon, then a 50 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then
showers likely in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs
around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the
upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ214-292200-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
412 AM CST Wed Jan 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming cloudy. Highs in the
mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
late morning and early afternoon. A 40 percent chance late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s inland...
around 50 coast.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ238-292200-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
412 AM CST Wed Jan 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late.
Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers until
late afternoon, then a 50 percent chance late in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around
60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ338-292200-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
412 AM CST Wed Jan 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late.
Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers until
late afternoon, then a 50 percent chance late in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around
60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in
the upper 40s coast.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in
the lower 50s coast.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ438-292200-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
412 AM CST Wed Jan 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late.
Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers until
late afternoon, then a 50 percent chance late in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A 60 percent chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ235-292200-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
412 AM CST Wed Jan 29 2020
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Cooler. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to
30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the
morning, then a 50 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late evening
and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers early
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature
falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ335-292200-
Coastal Jackson-
412 AM CST Wed Jan 29 2020
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Cooler. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the
morning, then a 50 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in
the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late evening
and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers early
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ313-292200-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
412 AM CST Wed Jan 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
late morning and early afternoon. A 40 percent chance late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around
60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ236-292200-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
412 AM CST Wed Jan 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent
chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the
morning, then a 50 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in
the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ336-292200-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
412 AM CST Wed Jan 29 2020
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in
the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon then
becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the
upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the
morning, then a 50 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in
the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late evening
and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the
morning. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ436-292200-
Matagorda Islands-
412 AM CST Wed Jan 29 2020
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to
25 mph early in the morning becoming north and decreasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows around 50.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the
morning, then a 60 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then
showers likely in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 50.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in
the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late evening
and overnight. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ227-292200-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
412 AM CST Wed Jan 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late.
Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers until
late afternoon, then a 40 percent chance late in the afternoon.
Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ226-292200-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
412 AM CST Wed Jan 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper
50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 40s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent
chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature
falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ213-292200-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
412 AM CST Wed Jan 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
late morning and early afternoon. A 40 percent chance late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around
60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ300-292200-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
412 AM CST Wed Jan 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
late morning and early afternoon. A 40 percent chance late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around
60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ200-292200-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
412 AM CST Wed Jan 29 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
late morning and early afternoon. A 40 percent chance late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the
afternoon.
$$
TXZ199-292200-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
412 AM CST Wed Jan 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
late morning and early afternoon. A 40 percent chance late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ212-292200-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
412 AM CST Wed Jan 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy until
late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
late morning and early afternoon. A 40 percent chance late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around
60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ211-292200-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
412 AM CST Wed Jan 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late.
Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers until
late afternoon, then a 40 percent chance late in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around
60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers early
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ210-292200-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
412 AM CST Wed Jan 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy until late
afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 40s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers until
late afternoon, then a 40 percent chance late in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around
60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers early
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 70. Temperature falling into the upper 50s
in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ197-292200-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
412 AM CST Wed Jan 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler.
Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to
30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late.
Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until
late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around
60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers early
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ198-292200-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
412 AM CST Wed Jan 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
late morning and early afternoon. A 30 percent chance late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the mid
50s in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ177-292200-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
412 AM CST Wed Jan 29 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
late morning and early afternoon. A 30 percent chance late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ178-292200-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
412 AM CST Wed Jan 29 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
late morning and early afternoon. A 30 percent chance late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid
50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in
the afternoon.
$$
TXZ179-292200-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
412 AM CST Wed Jan 29 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in
the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
late morning and early afternoon. A 30 percent chance late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in
the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ164-292200-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
412 AM CST Wed Jan 29 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
late morning and early afternoon. A 30 percent chance late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ195-292200-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
412 AM CST Wed Jan 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late.
Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until
late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers early
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ196-292200-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
412 AM CST Wed Jan 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late.
Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until
late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers early
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature
falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ176-292200-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
412 AM CST Wed Jan 29 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
late morning and early afternoon. A 30 percent chance late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature
falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ163-292200-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
412 AM CST Wed Jan 29 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
late morning and early afternoon. A 30 percent chance late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the
lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.
$$
