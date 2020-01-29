TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

412 AM CST Wed Jan 29 2020

TXZ237-292200-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

412 AM CST Wed Jan 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late.

Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 50 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in

the afternoon.

TXZ337-292200-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

412 AM CST Wed Jan 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late.

Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers until late

afternoon, then a 50 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. A chance of showers late. Lows in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

TXZ437-292200-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

412 AM CST Wed Jan 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows around 50.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers until late

afternoon, then a 50 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then

showers likely in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ214-292200-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

412 AM CST Wed Jan 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming cloudy. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and early afternoon. A 40 percent chance late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s inland...

around 50 coast.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs around 70.

TXZ238-292200-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

412 AM CST Wed Jan 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late.

Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 50 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around

60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ338-292200-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

412 AM CST Wed Jan 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late.

Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 50 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around

60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in

the upper 40s coast.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in

the lower 50s coast.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ438-292200-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

412 AM CST Wed Jan 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late.

Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 50 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A 60 percent chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ235-292200-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

412 AM CST Wed Jan 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Cooler. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the

morning, then a 50 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late evening

and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature

falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.

TXZ335-292200-

Coastal Jackson-

412 AM CST Wed Jan 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Cooler. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the

morning, then a 50 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late evening

and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ313-292200-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

412 AM CST Wed Jan 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and early afternoon. A 40 percent chance late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around

60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ236-292200-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

412 AM CST Wed Jan 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the

morning, then a 50 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ336-292200-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

412 AM CST Wed Jan 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in

the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon then

becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the

morning, then a 50 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late evening

and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ436-292200-

Matagorda Islands-

412 AM CST Wed Jan 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph early in the morning becoming north and decreasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows around 50.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the

morning, then a 60 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then

showers likely in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 50.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late evening

and overnight. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ227-292200-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

412 AM CST Wed Jan 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late.

Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 40 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ226-292200-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

412 AM CST Wed Jan 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature

falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.

TXZ213-292200-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

412 AM CST Wed Jan 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and early afternoon. A 40 percent chance late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around

60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ300-292200-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

412 AM CST Wed Jan 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and early afternoon. A 40 percent chance late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around

60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ200-292200-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

412 AM CST Wed Jan 29 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and early afternoon. A 40 percent chance late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the

afternoon.

TXZ199-292200-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

412 AM CST Wed Jan 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and early afternoon. A 40 percent chance late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ212-292200-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

412 AM CST Wed Jan 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy until

late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and early afternoon. A 40 percent chance late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around

60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ211-292200-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

412 AM CST Wed Jan 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late.

Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 40 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around

60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ210-292200-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

412 AM CST Wed Jan 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy until late

afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 40 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around

60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70. Temperature falling into the upper 50s

in the afternoon.

TXZ197-292200-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

412 AM CST Wed Jan 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late.

Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around

60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ198-292200-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

412 AM CST Wed Jan 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and early afternoon. A 30 percent chance late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the mid

50s in the afternoon.

TXZ177-292200-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

412 AM CST Wed Jan 29 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and early afternoon. A 30 percent chance late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon.

TXZ178-292200-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

412 AM CST Wed Jan 29 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and early afternoon. A 30 percent chance late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in

the afternoon.

TXZ179-292200-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

412 AM CST Wed Jan 29 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in

the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and early afternoon. A 30 percent chance late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ164-292200-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

412 AM CST Wed Jan 29 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and early afternoon. A 30 percent chance late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ195-292200-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

412 AM CST Wed Jan 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late.

Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ196-292200-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

412 AM CST Wed Jan 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late.

Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature

falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon.

TXZ176-292200-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

412 AM CST Wed Jan 29 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and early afternoon. A 30 percent chance late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature

falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon.

TXZ163-292200-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

412 AM CST Wed Jan 29 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and early afternoon. A 30 percent chance late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the

lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.

