TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 12, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
127 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020
TXZ237-131000-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
127 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then
partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
after midnight. A 30 percent chance late. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ337-131000-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
127 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then a 20 percent
chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ437-131000-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
127 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then a 20 percent
chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent
chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
TXZ214-131000-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
127 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s inland...in
the upper 40s coast. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in
the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late evening and
overnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s inland...in the lower 70s coast.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance late.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ238-131000-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
127 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy after midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then a 20 percent
chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then
partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance late.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ338-131000-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
127 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s inland...around 50 coast. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then a 20 percent
chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then
partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the late morning
and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening, then a
30 percent chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ438-131000-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
127 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in
the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late evening
and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
TXZ235-131000-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
127 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid
40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ335-131000-
Coastal Jackson-
127 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the
upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then
becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ313-131000-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
127 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy after midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Warmer. Lows in
the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance late.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid
50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs around 60.
TXZ236-131000-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
127 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then
a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ336-131000-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
127 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then
becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent
chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ436-131000-
Matagorda Islands-
127 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
late evening and overnight. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then
becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy.
Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ227-131000-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
127 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then clearing.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower
50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ226-131000-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
127 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid
40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance late.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower
50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ213-131000-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
127 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid
60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower
50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ300-131000-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
127 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy after midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in
the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late evening and
overnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid
60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower
50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs around 60.
TXZ200-131000-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
127 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Warmer.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the
upper 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower
50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ199-131000-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
127 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then clearing.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent
chance of showers late. Lows around 60.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
evening, then a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Cooler. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ212-131000-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
127 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then clearing.
Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers until late
night, then a 40 percent chance late. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower
50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ211-131000-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
127 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then clearing.
Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Cooler. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ210-131000-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
127 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then clearing.
Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance late.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Cooler. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ197-131000-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
127 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 40 percent chance late. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ198-131000-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
127 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows around 60.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ177-131000-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
127 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then becoming
mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 40. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds in the
evening becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the
upper 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance in the late
evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ178-131000-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
127 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then becoming
mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a 30 percent
chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in
the evening, then a 40 percent chance in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ179-131000-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
127 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a 30 percent
chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance in the late
evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ164-131000-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
127 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the
upper 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ195-131000-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
127 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then becoming
mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 40. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the
upper 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 40 percent chance late. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ196-131000-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
127 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the
upper 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance in the late
evening and overnight. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ176-131000-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
127 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ163-131000-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
127 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the
upper 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the mid 50s.
