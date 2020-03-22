TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 21, 2020

_____

289 FPUS54 KHGX 220743

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 220742

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

242 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020

TXZ237-222100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

242 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance

of showers early in the morning. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent early in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ337-222100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

242 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight

chance of showers late. A chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late

increasing to 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ437-222100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

242 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

30 percent chance of showers early in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ214-222100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

242 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. A chance

of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning.

Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph early in

the morning shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to 50 percent in the

morning, then decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 80 inland...

in the upper 70s coast. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the upper 70s coast.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the lower 80s coast.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s inland...around

80 coast.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ238-222100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

242 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight

chance of showers late. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to 50 percent in the

morning, then decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 80. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ338-222100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

242 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight

chance of showers late. A chance of showers in the morning. A

slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent late increasing to 50 percent in the morning, then

decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 80 inland...

in the upper 70s coast. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the upper 70s coast.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the

lower 80s coast.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the

lower 80s coast.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s inland...around

80 coast.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ438-222100-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

242 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late, then

a 50 percent chance in the morning. Patchy fog early in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ235-222100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

242 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance

of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Warmer. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph early in the

morning shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ335-222100-

Coastal Jackson-

242 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight

chance of showers late. A chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late

increasing to 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 80. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ313-222100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

242 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight

chance of showers late. A chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to the south

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent late

increasing to 40 percent in the morning, then decreasing to

30 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 80. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ236-222100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

242 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance

of showers late. A chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent

increasing to 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ336-222100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

242 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight

chance of showers early in the morning. A chance of showers in

the late morning and early afternoon. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning becoming south

increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent increasing to 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ436-222100-

Matagorda Islands-

242 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight

chance of showers early in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the late morning and early afternoon. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ227-222100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

242 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance

of showers early in the morning. A chance of showers in the late

morning and afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Warmer. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph early

in the morning shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ226-222100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

242 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of

showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph early in

the morning shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent late increasing to 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ213-222100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

242 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 30 percent

chance of showers early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Patchy fog late. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ300-222100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

242 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then a chance

of showers in the morning. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to the south

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent late

increasing to 40 percent in the morning, then decreasing to

30 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ200-222100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

242 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance

of showers early in the morning. A chance of showers in the late

morning and afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the evening. Patchy fog late. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ199-222100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

242 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance

of showers late. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent early in the morning

increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ212-222100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

242 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance

of showers late. A chance of showers in the morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph early in the

morning shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent early in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the evening. Patchy fog late. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ211-222100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

242 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance

of showers late. A chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to the south

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent early in the morning

increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ210-222100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

242 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance

of showers late. A chance of showers. Warmer. Highs in the upper

70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to

the south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent late

decreasing to 20 percent in the morning, then increasing to

40 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ197-222100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

242 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance

of showers late. A chance of showers in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the upper

70s. East winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the

south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent early in the

morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ198-222100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

242 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance

of showers late. A chance of showers early in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon.

Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to 30 percent in the

morning, then decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of

showers in the late evening and early morning. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ177-222100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

242 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance

of showers late. A chance of showers early in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon.

Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to 30 percent in the

morning, then decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ178-222100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

242 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance

of showers late. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent early in the morning

increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers in the evening. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ179-222100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

242 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers until afternoon,

then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the

evening. A chance of showers in the evening. A slight chance of

showers late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

slight chance of showers early in the morning. A slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ164-222100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

242 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the morning.

A chance of showers in the morning. A slight chance of showers

late in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to

30 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the

evening. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance

of showers after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening

increasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ195-222100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

242 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of

showers late. A slight chance of showers in the morning. A slight

chance of showers late in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the

upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting

to the south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent early in

the morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ196-222100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

242 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 30 percent

chance of showers early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of

showers late in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of

showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ176-222100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

242 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 30 percent

chance of showers early in the morning. Warmer. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of

showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ163-222100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

242 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then a chance

of showers early in the morning. A slight chance of showers in

the morning. Patchy fog early in the morning. Warmer. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent late increasing to 30 percent in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the

evening, then a 40 percent chance in the late evening and

overnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather