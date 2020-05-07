TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 6, 2020
_____
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
228 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
228 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph late becoming southeast increasing
to 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in
the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the
afternoon. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
late morning and early afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms
likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing
to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing
to 40 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the
lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ337-072100-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
228 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog late. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the
afternoon. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early
in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing
to 50 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ437-072100-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
228 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening
decreasing to 50 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 70. Northeast winds
15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing
to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ214-072100-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
228 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs
around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
in the evening increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the
afternoon. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the lower 80s coast.
West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning. Chance
of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper
50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in
the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in the upper 50s
coast.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s inland...in
the lower 60s coast.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in
the upper 60s coast.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ238-072100-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
228 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph late
becoming southeast increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the
afternoon. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
late morning and early afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms
likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing
to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing
to 30 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ338-072100-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
228 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the
afternoon. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
late morning and early afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms
likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds
10 to 15 mph. Coast, gusts to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of
rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening increasing to 15 to 25 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening
decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60 inland...in the
lower 60s coast.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in
the mid 60s coast.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ438-072100-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
228 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the
afternoon. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
late morning and early afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms
likely late in the afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to
60 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening
decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the
lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ235-072100-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
228 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in
the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph late becoming southeast increasing to 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the
northwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the
lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ335-072100-
Coastal Jackson-
228 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in
the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Patchy
fog late. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph late
becoming southeast increasing to 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Warmer.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows in
the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing
to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ313-072100-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
228 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph late
becoming southeast increasing to 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in
the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to
70 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower
60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in
the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ236-072100-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
228 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph late becoming southeast increasing to 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Warmer.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing
to 50 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing
to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ336-072100-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
228 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog late. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows in
the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing
to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
20 percent in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ436-072100-
Matagorda Islands-
228 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy
with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning becoming south and decreasing
to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Breezy, cooler.
Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 15 to
25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to
30 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ227-072100-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
228 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds
5 to 10 mph early in the morning becoming southeast increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Warmer.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the
afternoon. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower
60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in
the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ226-072100-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
228 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph late becoming southeast increasing to 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Warmer.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the
afternoon. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
late morning and early afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms
likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning
increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the
lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ213-072100-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
228 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in
the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to
70 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows around 60.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the
evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the
afternoon. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ300-072100-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
228 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows
around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper
50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in
the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ200-072100-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
228 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Warmer.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in
the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 70 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid
50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in
the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ199-072100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
228 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows
around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning
increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ212-072100-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
228 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning
becoming south increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ211-072100-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
228 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph early in the
morning becoming south increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the
northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the
upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ210-072100-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
228 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning
becoming south increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon. Showers
and thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the
northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent in the
morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows around 60.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ197-072100-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
228 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph early in the
morning becoming south increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning. A
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning
shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent
in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ198-072100-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
228 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph early in the
morning becoming south increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late
morning and early afternoon. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the north
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ177-072100-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
228 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy late. Warmer. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph in the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the mid
50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in
the evening.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
20 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ178-072100-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
228 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after
midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ179-072100-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
228 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in
the afternoon then becoming sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy late. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the
morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 70 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after
midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ164-072100-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
228 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows
in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the north
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning
decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ195-072100-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
228 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph early in the
morning becoming south increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting
to the north in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after
midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ196-072100-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
228 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph early in the
morning becoming south increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy late. Warmer. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning. A
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the
north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning
decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after
midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ176-072100-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
228 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning. A
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to
the north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent in the
morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ163-072100-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
228 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting
to the north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent in the
morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.