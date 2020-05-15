TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 14, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

428 AM CDT Fri May 15 2020

TXZ237-152100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

428 AM CDT Fri May 15 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ337-152100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

428 AM CDT Fri May 15 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ437-152100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

428 AM CDT Fri May 15 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ214-152100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

428 AM CDT Fri May 15 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in

the upper 60s coast.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s inland...

in the lower 70s coast.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ238-152100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

428 AM CDT Fri May 15 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning. Showers and thunderstorms

likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to

50 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ338-152100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

428 AM CDT Fri May 15 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

inland...south 10 to 15 mph coast. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy

after midnight. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s inland...in

the lower 70s coast.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s inland...

in the lower 70s coast.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ438-152100-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

428 AM CDT Fri May 15 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy

after midnight. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ235-152100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

428 AM CDT Fri May 15 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent late increasing to 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ335-152100-

Coastal Jackson-

428 AM CDT Fri May 15 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms

until late afternoon. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late

increasing to 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ313-152100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

428 AM CDT Fri May 15 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning. A 50 percent chance in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ236-152100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

428 AM CDT Fri May 15 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ336-152100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

428 AM CDT Fri May 15 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning

decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ436-152100-

Matagorda Islands-

428 AM CDT Fri May 15 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing

to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

TXZ227-152100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

428 AM CDT Fri May 15 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning. A 40 percent chance in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ226-152100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

428 AM CDT Fri May 15 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy

after midnight. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows

around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ213-152100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

428 AM CDT Fri May 15 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning. A 50 percent chance in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ300-152100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

428 AM CDT Fri May 15 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ200-152100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

428 AM CDT Fri May 15 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ199-152100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

428 AM CDT Fri May 15 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. A 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ212-152100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

428 AM CDT Fri May 15 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. A 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ211-152100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

428 AM CDT Fri May 15 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon. A 30 percent chance late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows

around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ210-152100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

428 AM CDT Fri May 15 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon. A 30 percent chance late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ197-152100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

428 AM CDT Fri May 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon. A 30 percent chance late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows around 70.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ198-152100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

428 AM CDT Fri May 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon. A 30 percent chance late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening

increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ177-152100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

428 AM CDT Fri May 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon. A 30 percent chance late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ178-152100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

428 AM CDT Fri May 15 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. A 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ179-152100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

428 AM CDT Fri May 15 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ164-152100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

428 AM CDT Fri May 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon. A 30 percent chance late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ195-152100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

428 AM CDT Fri May 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall

possible after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing

to 70 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ196-152100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

428 AM CDT Fri May 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon. A 30 percent chance late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall

possible after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing

to 70 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ176-152100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

428 AM CDT Fri May 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ163-152100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

428 AM CDT Fri May 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent

chance in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

