TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 4, 2020

_____

029 FPUS54 KHGX 050744

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 050743

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

243 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020

TXZ237-052100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

243 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in

the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ337-052100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

243 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ437-052100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

243 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly sunny

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ214-052100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

243 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90 inland...in the upper 80s coast. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph in

the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s inland...around

90 coast.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ238-052100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

243 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in

the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ338-052100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

243 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly sunny

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the

evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ438-052100-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

243 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly sunny

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ235-052100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

243 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ335-052100-

Coastal Jackson-

243 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ313-052100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

243 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the

evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ236-052100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

243 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the

evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ336-052100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

243 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ436-052100-

Matagorda Islands-

243 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ227-052100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

243 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ226-052100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

243 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ213-052100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

243 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ300-052100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

243 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph in the

evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ200-052100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

243 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ199-052100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

243 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ212-052100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

243 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ211-052100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

243 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and

early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ210-052100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

243 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and

early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ197-052100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

243 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and

early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ198-052100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

243 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph in

the morning becoming northeast increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ177-052100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

243 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ178-052100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

243 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ179-052100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

243 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ164-052100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

243 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ195-052100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

243 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ196-052100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

243 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph in the

morning becoming northeast increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ176-052100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

243 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ163-052100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

243 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather