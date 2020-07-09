TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 8, 2020
_____
463 FPUS54 KHGX 090713
ZFPHGX
FPUS54 KHGX 090712
ZFPHGX
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
212 AM CDT Thu Jul 9 2020
TXZ237-092100-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
212 AM CDT Thu Jul 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
104 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to
109.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings
105 to 110.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ337-092100-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
212 AM CDT Thu Jul 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
105 to 110.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 104 to 109.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ437-092100-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
212 AM CDT Thu Jul 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds around 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
104 to 109.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index
readings 103 to 108.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ214-092100-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
212 AM CDT Thu Jul 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to
109.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
104 to 109.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 90s inland...in the lower 90s coast. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s inland...in the
lower 90s coast.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s inland...in the
lower 90s coast.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ238-092100-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
212 AM CDT Thu Jul 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings
104 to 109.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings
104 to 109.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ338-092100-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
212 AM CDT Thu Jul 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
104 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
105 to 110.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s inland...in the lower 90s coast. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s inland...in the
lower 90s coast.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ438-092100-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
212 AM CDT Thu Jul 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
105 to 110.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
105 to 110.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 105 to 110.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ235-092100-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
212 AM CDT Thu Jul 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
104 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 106 to
111.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 104 to 109.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings
106 to 111.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ335-092100-
Coastal Jackson-
212 AM CDT Thu Jul 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to
110.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 103 to 108.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 106 to
111.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ313-092100-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
212 AM CDT Thu Jul 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings 106 to 111.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 105 to 110.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings 105 to 110.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ236-092100-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
212 AM CDT Thu Jul 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to
109.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings
105 to 110.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ336-092100-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
212 AM CDT Thu Jul 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
104 to 109.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 104 to 109.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ436-092100-
Matagorda Islands-
212 AM CDT Thu Jul 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 103 to 108.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ227-092100-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
212 AM CDT Thu Jul 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
106 to 111.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings 106 to 111.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 105 to 110.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings
106 to 111.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ226-092100-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
212 AM CDT Thu Jul 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph late increasing to 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to
110.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings
105 to 110.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ213-092100-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
212 AM CDT Thu Jul 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
105 to 110.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny
in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 105 to 110.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 105 to 110.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings 104 to 109.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ300-092100-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
212 AM CDT Thu Jul 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
104 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings 105 to 110.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ200-092100-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
212 AM CDT Thu Jul 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings
106 to 111.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 103 to 108.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings 105 to 110.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ199-092100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
212 AM CDT Thu Jul 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings
104 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 104 to
109.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Heat index
readings 104 to 109.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ212-092100-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
212 AM CDT Thu Jul 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings
106 to 111.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings
103 to 108.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 102 to 107.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings
104 to 109.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ211-092100-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
212 AM CDT Thu Jul 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
105 to 110.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to
109.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 102 to 107.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Heat index
readings 105 to 110.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ210-092100-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
212 AM CDT Thu Jul 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
105 to 110.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to
110.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 102 to 107.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings 105 to 110.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ197-092100-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
212 AM CDT Thu Jul 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy in the
morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to
110.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings
104 to 109.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings 104 to 109.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ198-092100-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
212 AM CDT Thu Jul 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy in the
morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to
109.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings 104 to 109.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ177-092100-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
212 AM CDT Thu Jul 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy in the
morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to
107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Heat index
readings 104 to 109.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ178-092100-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
212 AM CDT Thu Jul 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings
106 to 111.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings
104 to 109.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Heat index
readings 104 to 109.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ179-092100-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
212 AM CDT Thu Jul 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings
106 to 111.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings
102 to 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ164-092100-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
212 AM CDT Thu Jul 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings
104 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings
102 to 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ195-092100-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
212 AM CDT Thu Jul 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the afternoon then becoming sunny late in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index
readings 105 to 110.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings
104 to 109.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 103 to 108.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings 104 to 109.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ196-092100-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
212 AM CDT Thu Jul 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy in the
morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then becoming
sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings
104 to 109.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 103 to 108.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings 104 to 109.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ176-092100-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
212 AM CDT Thu Jul 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon
then becoming sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ163-092100-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
212 AM CDT Thu Jul 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings
105 to 110.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings
102 to 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather