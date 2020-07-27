TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 26, 2020

_____

694 FPUS54 KHGX 270835

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

335 AM CDT Mon Jul 27 2020

TXZ237-272115-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

335 AM CDT Mon Jul 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the

afternoon. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent

in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

showers. Isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms early in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers until late night,

then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows

in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s.

$$

TXZ337-272115-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

335 AM CDT Mon Jul 27 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning.

Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms early in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing

to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. A slight chance

of thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to

30 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

$$

TXZ437-272115-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

335 AM CDT Mon Jul 27 2020

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning.

Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 80.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening

decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms early in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ214-272115-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

335 AM CDT Mon Jul 27 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning.

Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms early in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing

to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. A

slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. A slight chance of thunderstorms late. Lows in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent

chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ238-272115-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

335 AM CDT Mon Jul 27 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning.

Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening

and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms early in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing

to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. A slight chance

of thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to

30 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent

chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ338-272115-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

335 AM CDT Mon Jul 27 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning.

Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening

and overnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms early in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing

to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. A slight chance

of thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to

30 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s inland...

in the lower 80s coast.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s inland...around 90 coast.

$$

TXZ438-272115-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

335 AM CDT Mon Jul 27 2020

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely until late afternoon,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 80.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms early in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ235-272115-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

335 AM CDT Mon Jul 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then isolated thunderstorms in the evening.

A slight chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening

shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ335-272115-

Coastal Jackson-

335 AM CDT Mon Jul 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms early in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around

5 mph in the morning becoming south increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. A slight chance of

thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to

30 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning

increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ313-272115-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

335 AM CDT Mon Jul 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the

afternoon. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent

in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after

midnight. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing

to 30 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms early in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing

to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms

early in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent

chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent

chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ236-272115-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

335 AM CDT Mon Jul 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the

afternoon. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent

in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

showers. Isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms early in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ336-272115-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

335 AM CDT Mon Jul 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing

to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

showers. Isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms early in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. A slight chance

of thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to

30 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing

to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ436-272115-

Matagorda Islands-

335 AM CDT Mon Jul 27 2020

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

until late afternoon, then partly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the late evening and overnight. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms until late afternoon. A chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ227-272115-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

335 AM CDT Mon Jul 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after

midnight. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening, then isolated thunderstorms in the evening. A slight

chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms early in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent

chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent

chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ226-272115-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

335 AM CDT Mon Jul 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening, then isolated thunderstorms in the evening. A slight

chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. A

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ213-272115-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

335 AM CDT Mon Jul 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after

midnight. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening, then isolated thunderstorms in the evening. A slight

chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms early in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent

chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent

chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ300-272115-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

335 AM CDT Mon Jul 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy late. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early

in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid

70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms early in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing

to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy late. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ200-272115-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

335 AM CDT Mon Jul 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing

to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy late. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early

in the evening, then isolated thunderstorms in the evening. A

slight chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows

in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms early in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning

increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent

chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ199-272115-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

335 AM CDT Mon Jul 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening, then isolated thunderstorms in the evening. A slight

chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent

in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ212-272115-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

335 AM CDT Mon Jul 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning

increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent

chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ211-272115-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

335 AM CDT Mon Jul 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and early afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms likely

late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to

60 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the morning,

then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

90s.

$$

TXZ210-272115-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

335 AM CDT Mon Jul 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and early afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms likely

late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to

60 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A

chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

90s.

$$

TXZ197-272115-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

335 AM CDT Mon Jul 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the

late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent

chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ198-272115-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

335 AM CDT Mon Jul 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the

late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ177-272115-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

335 AM CDT Mon Jul 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

50 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around

90. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

early in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ178-272115-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

335 AM CDT Mon Jul 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. A chance

of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid

70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning

increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.