TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 8, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
413 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
413 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely early in the morning, then showers likely
and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Breezy. Highs around 80. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper
60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the
evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
413 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
.TODAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers likely
early in the morning, then showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 80.
North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
in the evening. Mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper
60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the
evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
413 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020
...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CDT SATURDAY...
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
.TODAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers likely
early in the morning, then showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. North winds 30 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in
the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
in the evening. Mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 70.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
413 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020
...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CDT SATURDAY...
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
.TODAY... Tropical storm conditions expected. Showers early in
the morning, then showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Inland, north winds
25 to 30 mph, Gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon. Coast, northeast
winds 25 to 30 mph in the morning becoming north increasing to
30 to 40 mph in the afternoon, Gusts to 45 mph in the morning.
Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning decreasing to 80 percent
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly cloudy
with a 50 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper
60s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in
the evening decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s inland...in the
mid 80s coast. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s inland...in
the mid 80s coast.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
413 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
.TODAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers likely
early in the morning, then showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North
winds 30 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning
decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. A
30 percent chance of showers early in the evening, then a
30 percent chance in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph in the evening decreasing to 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
413 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020
...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CDT SATURDAY...
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
.TODAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers early in
the morning, then showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Inland, north
winds 20 to 25 mph in the morning increasing to 25 to 35 mph in
the afternoon. Coast, north winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts to
around 45 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning
decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
in the late evening and early morning. Mostly clear late. Breezy.
Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to
around 35 mph in the evening decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in
the upper 60s coast.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s inland...
in the lower 70s coast.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
413 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020
...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CDT SATURDAY...
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
.TODAY... Tropical storm conditions expected. Showers early in
the morning, then showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 30 to
40 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly cloudy
with a 40 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower
70s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in
the evening decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
413 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph in the evening becoming northwest and decreasing to around
5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Coastal Jackson-
413 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph in the evening becoming northwest and decreasing to around
5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. West winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
413 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020
...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CDT SATURDAY...
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
.TODAY...Showers likely early in the morning, then showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Breezy.
Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent in the morning decreasing to 70 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 20 to
25 mph in the evening decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
413 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
413 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 20 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Matagorda Islands-
413 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CDT SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Breezy. Highs around 80. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to
around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph in
the evening decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
413 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. A chance of showers late in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning
increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
413 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
North winds around 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. West winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
413 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020
.TODAY...A chance of showers early in the morning, then showers
likely and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the
evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late evening and early
morning. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
413 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
.TODAY... Tropical storm conditions expected. Showers early in
the morning, then showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
15 to 20 mph in the morning becoming north increasing to 25 to
30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly cloudy
with a 50 percent chance of showers until late night, then partly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the
evening decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
413 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020
.TODAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers likely
early in the morning, then showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TONIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly cloudy
with a 40 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid
60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the
evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
413 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Isolated
thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in
the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
in the late evening and early morning. Partly cloudy late. Lows
in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
413 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
413 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers until
late afternoon, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
413 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph in the evening becoming northwest and decreasing to around
5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
413 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
413 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. A
20 percent chance of showers early in the evening. Lows in the
mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
413 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
in the late evening and early morning. Partly cloudy late. Lows
in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the south after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
413 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020
.TODAY...A chance of showers early in the morning, then showers
likely and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
413 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely early in the morning, then showers likely
and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly cloudy
with a 50 percent chance of showers until late night, then partly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
413 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Isolated
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Showers likely
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to
60 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
413 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
413 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers early in the morning, then a slight
chance of showers in the morning. A chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
413 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
413 AM CDT Fri Oct 9 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the morning, then a
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning
and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
