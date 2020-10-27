TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Monday, October 26, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
213 AM CDT Tue Oct 27 2020
TXZ237-272100-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
213 AM CDT Tue Oct 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the
morning. A slight chance of drizzle in the morning, then a chance
of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent early in
the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers...possibly mixed
with drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ337-272100-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
213 AM CDT Tue Oct 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight
chance of showers early in the morning. A slight chance of
drizzle in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent early in the morning increasing to
40 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers...possibly mixed
with drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear. Isolated showers in the evening. Cooler.
Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ437-272100-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
213 AM CDT Tue Oct 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. A
slight chance of showers late, then a slight chance of drizzle in
the morning. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent
early in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear. Isolated showers in the evening. Cooler.
Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ214-272100-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
213 AM CDT Tue Oct 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle late. A slight chance of
showers early in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent early in the morning increasing to 40 percent
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing
to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the
lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in
the mid 50s coast.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ238-272100-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
213 AM CDT Tue Oct 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a
40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers and drizzle after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning
increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the
lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ338-272100-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
213 AM CDT Tue Oct 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight
chance of drizzle late. A slight chance of showers early in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent early in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning
increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the
lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in the
upper 50s coast.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in
the upper 50s coast.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in the
upper 50s coast.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ438-272100-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
213 AM CDT Tue Oct 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and drizzle early in the
morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing
to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Breezy, cooler. Lows
in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ235-272100-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
213 AM CDT Tue Oct 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. A slight
chance of drizzle early in the morning, then a slight chance of
showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers...possibly
mixed with drizzle in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,
then partly cloudy with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ335-272100-
Coastal Jackson-
213 AM CDT Tue Oct 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. A slight
chance of drizzle early in the morning, then a slight chance of
showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,
then partly cloudy with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ313-272100-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
213 AM CDT Tue Oct 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the morning. A slight
chance of drizzle in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent late decreasing to 20 percent in the
morning, then increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the
morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the
lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ236-272100-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
213 AM CDT Tue Oct 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. A slight
chance of drizzle early in the morning, then a chance of showers
in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent early in the morning
increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,
then partly cloudy with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ336-272100-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
213 AM CDT Tue Oct 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. A slight
chance of drizzle early in the morning, then a chance of showers
in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent early in the morning increasing
to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,
then partly cloudy with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ436-272100-
Matagorda Islands-
213 AM CDT Tue Oct 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight
chance of showers late. A slight chance of drizzle early in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs
in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent early in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,
then partly cloudy with isolated showers in the afternoon.
Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening decreasing to 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ227-272100-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
213 AM CDT Tue Oct 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late, then a slight
chance of showers and drizzle in the morning. A chance of showers
in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent late
decreasing to 20 percent in the morning, then increasing to
30 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the evening,
then a 40 percent chance of showers...possibly mixed with drizzle
after midnight. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ226-272100-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
213 AM CDT Tue Oct 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers...possibly mixed with
drizzle late, then a slight chance of drizzle. A chance of
showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent late decreasing to
20 percent in the morning, then increasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,
then partly cloudy with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ213-272100-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
213 AM CDT Tue Oct 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers late, then a slight chance of showers
and drizzle in the morning. A chance of showers...possibly mixed
with drizzle in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent late
decreasing to 20 percent in the morning, then increasing to
30 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the
upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ300-272100-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
213 AM CDT Tue Oct 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of drizzle early in the morning, then
a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the
lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ200-272100-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
213 AM CDT Tue Oct 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of drizzle early in the morning, then
a 30 percent chance of showers...possibly mixed with drizzle in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the
mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent
in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the
upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent
in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ199-272100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
213 AM CDT Tue Oct 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late, then a slight
chance of showers and drizzle in the morning. A chance of drizzle
in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent late
decreasing to 20 percent in the morning, then increasing to
30 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the
mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the
upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ212-272100-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
213 AM CDT Tue Oct 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late, then a slight
chance of showers and drizzle until late afternoon. A chance of
drizzle...possibly mixed with showers late in the afternoon.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent late decreasing to 20 percent in the morning,
then increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the
morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ211-272100-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
213 AM CDT Tue Oct 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late, then a slight
chance of drizzle until late afternoon. A chance of drizzle late
in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent late decreasing to
20 percent in the morning, then increasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and drizzle in
the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the
morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ210-272100-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
213 AM CDT Tue Oct 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late, then
a 20 percent chance of drizzle. Much cooler. Highs around 60.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers...possibly
mixed with drizzle in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers in the morning, then
partly cloudy with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ197-272100-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
213 AM CDT Tue Oct 27 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the morning. A
slight chance of drizzle in the morning, then a chance of drizzle
in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers...possibly
mixed with drizzle in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the
morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ198-272100-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
213 AM CDT Tue Oct 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early in the morning.
A slight chance of drizzle in the morning, then a chance of
drizzle in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers...possibly
mixed with drizzle in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the
upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
clearing. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ177-272100-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
213 AM CDT Tue Oct 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers...possibly mixed with
drizzle late, then a chance of drizzle...possibly mixed with
showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent late decreasing to 20 percent in the
morning, then increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers...
possibly mixed with drizzle in the evening, then a 50 percent
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the
mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in
the evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ178-272100-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
213 AM CDT Tue Oct 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle until
afternoon. A chance of drizzle late in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 60s to mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent early in the morning increasing to
30 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the
mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent
in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the
upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ179-272100-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
213 AM CDT Tue Oct 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of drizzle early in
the morning, then a 30 percent chance of drizzle...possibly mixed
with showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the
mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the
upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in
the evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ164-272100-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
213 AM CDT Tue Oct 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle until
afternoon, then a chance of drizzle late in the afternoon.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent early in the morning increasing to
30 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the
upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in
the evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ195-272100-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
213 AM CDT Tue Oct 27 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of
showers early in the morning, then a chance of drizzle in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of drizzle...possibly
mixed with showers in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning
decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ196-272100-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
213 AM CDT Tue Oct 27 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the morning, then a
chance of drizzle in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper
50s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers...possibly
mixed with drizzle in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning
decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ176-272100-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
213 AM CDT Tue Oct 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then a
chance of showers...possibly mixed with drizzle in the morning. A
chance of drizzle in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower
60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late
increasing to 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of drizzle in the evening,
then a 50 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the
upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder. Lows in the
mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in
the evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
TXZ163-272100-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
213 AM CDT Tue Oct 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. A slight
chance of drizzle until afternoon. A chance of drizzle late in
the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent early in the morning increasing
to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of drizzle...
possibly mixed with showers in the evening, then a 50 percent
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the
upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder. Lows in the
mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
