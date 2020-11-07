TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Friday, November 6, 2020

_____

460 FPUS54 KHGX 071043

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 071043

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

443 AM CST Sat Nov 7 2020

TXZ237-072200-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

443 AM CST Sat Nov 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the late evening and

early morning. Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing

to 30 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ337-072200-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

443 AM CST Sat Nov 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late evening

and overnight. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

late. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ437-072200-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

443 AM CST Sat Nov 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late evening

and overnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

late. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ214-072200-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

443 AM CST Sat Nov 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the upper

60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ238-072200-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

443 AM CST Sat Nov 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the late evening and

early morning. Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening

increasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

late. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ338-072200-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

443 AM CST Sat Nov 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the late evening and

early morning. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to

30 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing

to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

late. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ438-072200-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

443 AM CST Sat Nov 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late evening

and overnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms late. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ235-072200-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

443 AM CST Sat Nov 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers late.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

late. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ335-072200-

Coastal Jackson-

443 AM CST Sat Nov 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the upper

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers late.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around

80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

late. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ313-072200-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

443 AM CST Sat Nov 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the late evening and

early morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing

to 30 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ236-072200-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

443 AM CST Sat Nov 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late.

Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then a

20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

late. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ336-072200-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

443 AM CST Sat Nov 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late. Highs around 80. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 80. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows around 70. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in

the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

late. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ436-072200-

Matagorda Islands-

443 AM CST Sat Nov 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in

the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

late. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ227-072200-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

443 AM CST Sat Nov 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the late evening and

early morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing

to 30 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers late.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ226-072200-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

443 AM CST Sat Nov 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in

the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing

to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the late evening

and early morning. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms and showers late. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers late.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ213-072200-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

443 AM CST Sat Nov 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the late evening and

early morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening

increasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers late.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly

sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ300-072200-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

443 AM CST Sat Nov 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late. Highs in the upper 70s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. A

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in

the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs around

80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ200-072200-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

443 AM CST Sat Nov 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

around 80. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

around 80. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to

20 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers late.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ199-072200-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

443 AM CST Sat Nov 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the late evening and

early morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing

to 30 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers late.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s.

$$

TXZ212-072200-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

443 AM CST Sat Nov 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the

morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the late evening and

early morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening

increasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers late.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent

chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ211-072200-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

443 AM CST Sat Nov 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the

morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the late evening and

early morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing

to 30 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the late evening

and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers late.

Cooler. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s.

$$

TXZ210-072200-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

443 AM CST Sat Nov 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late evening and early

morning. Isolated thunderstorms after midnight, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms late. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers late.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s.

$$

TXZ197-072200-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

443 AM CST Sat Nov 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Patchy

fog late. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the

morning. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the late evening and

early morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing

to 30 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the late evening

and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers late.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s.

$$

TXZ198-072200-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

443 AM CST Sat Nov 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the late evening and

early morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing

to 30 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers late.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s.

$$

TXZ177-072200-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

443 AM CST Sat Nov 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the late evening and

early morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing

to 30 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing

to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent

chance in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers late.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ178-072200-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

443 AM CST Sat Nov 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

around 80. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing

to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around

80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ179-072200-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

443 AM CST Sat Nov 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

around 80. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows around 60. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ164-072200-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

443 AM CST Sat Nov 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent

chance in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ195-072200-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

443 AM CST Sat Nov 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the

morning. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the late evening and

early morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing

to 30 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the late evening and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent

chance in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s.

$$

TXZ196-072200-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

443 AM CST Sat Nov 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then

becoming sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the

morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the late evening and

early morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing

to 30 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the late evening

and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent

chance in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s.

$$

TXZ176-072200-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

443 AM CST Sat Nov 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the late evening and

early morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing

to 30 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent

chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ163-072200-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

443 AM CST Sat Nov 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent

chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers late.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather