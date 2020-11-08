TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 7, 2020

_____

100 FPUS54 KHGX 080658

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 080657

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

1257 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020

TXZ237-081000-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

1257 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 80. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

$$

TXZ337-081000-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

1257 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s.

$$

TXZ437-081000-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

1257 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s.

$$

TXZ214-081000-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

1257 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s.

$$

TXZ238-081000-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

1257 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s.

$$

TXZ338-081000-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

1257 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Inland, light

winds in the evening becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

Coast, east winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper

70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s.

$$

TXZ438-081000-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

1257 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper

70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ235-081000-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

1257 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after

midnight. A slight chance of in the evening. A slight chance of

in the evening. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after

midnight. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid

60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

$$

TXZ335-081000-

Coastal Jackson-

1257 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

$$

TXZ313-081000-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

1257 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ236-081000-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

1257 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of. Patchy fog in the late evening

and overnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly sunny

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s.

$$

TXZ336-081000-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

1257 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly sunny

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s.

$$

TXZ436-081000-

Matagorda Islands-

1257 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows

around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ227-081000-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

1257 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late.

Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. Light winds in the evening becoming east

around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s.

$$

TXZ226-081000-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

1257 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Light winds

in the evening becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a 20 percent

chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after

midnight. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s.

$$

TXZ213-081000-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

1257 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late.

Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 80. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

late. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent

chance in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ300-081000-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

1257 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s.

$$

TXZ200-081000-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

1257 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 60.

East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ199-081000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

1257 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Patchy

fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

late. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s.

$$

TXZ212-081000-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

1257 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late.

Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

late. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms late. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent

chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ211-081000-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

1257 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy after midnight then becoming cloudy late. Patchy

fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising

after midnight. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of. Patchy fog in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after

midnight. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms late. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

evening and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent

chance in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ210-081000-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

1257 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds around 5 mph

in the evening shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of. Patchy fog in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of

showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent

chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s.

$$

TXZ197-081000-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

1257 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Patchy

fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising

after midnight. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the

morning. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of in the evening. A slight chance of in

the evening. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

late. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent

chance in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms late. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

evening and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent

chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ198-081000-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

1257 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Patchy

fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising

after midnight. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the

morning. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

late. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent

chance in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s.

$$

TXZ177-081000-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

1257 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Patchy

fog. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

late. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ178-081000-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

1257 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ179-081000-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

1257 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 60.

East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ164-081000-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

1257 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 60.

East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ195-081000-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

1257 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the

morning. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after

midnight. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent

chance in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

evening and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

late. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ196-081000-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

1257 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Patchy

fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising

after midnight. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the

morning. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent

chance in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

evening and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

late. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s.

$$

TXZ176-081000-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

1257 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent

chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s.

$$

TXZ163-081000-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

1257 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

late. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent

chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature

falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather