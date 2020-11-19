TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 18, 2020
_____
668 FPUS54 KHGX 190843
ZFPHGX
FPUS54 KHGX 190843
ZFPHGX
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
243 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020
TXZ237-192200-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
243 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. A slight chance of
showers late. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent
chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ337-192200-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
243 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late. A slight chance
of showers late. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent
chance of showers late. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ437-192200-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
243 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers late.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent
chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ214-192200-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
243 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s inland...in the mid 60s coast. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and
overnight. Lows around 60 inland...in the lower 60s coast. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late
evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ238-192200-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
243 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent
chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ338-192200-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
243 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy late. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in the upper 60s coast.
East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent
chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. A slight chance
of showers late. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ438-192200-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
243 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy late. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent
chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. A slight chance
of showers late. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ235-192200-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
243 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent
chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs
around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ335-192200-
Coastal Jackson-
243 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent
chance of showers late. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ313-192200-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
243 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog in the late evening
and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late
evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ236-192200-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
243 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. A
slight chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 20 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent
chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s.
$$
TXZ336-192200-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
243 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent
chance of showers late. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s.
$$
TXZ436-192200-
Matagorda Islands-
243 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent
chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s.
$$
TXZ227-192200-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
243 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy late. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of showers late. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent
chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s.
$$
TXZ226-192200-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
243 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. A
slight chance of showers late. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
20 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent
chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s.
$$
TXZ213-192200-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
243 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. A slight chance of showers
late. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ300-192200-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
243 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight.
Patchy fog late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.
East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper
70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper
50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ200-192200-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
243 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.
East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper
70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late
afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning
and afternoon. A chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning
increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ199-192200-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
243 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight.
Patchy fog late. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ212-192200-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
243 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight.
Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 80.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid
50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s.
$$
TXZ211-192200-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
243 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight.
Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 80.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows
around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper
50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s.
$$
TXZ210-192200-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
243 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight.
Patchy fog late. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening
and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid
50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early
in the morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ197-192200-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
243 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy late. Patchy fog late. Lows around 60. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 80.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in
the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper
50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid
50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s.
$$
TXZ198-192200-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
243 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight.
Patchy fog late. Lows around 60. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming
partly cloudy late. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening
and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
30 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s.
$$
TXZ177-192200-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
243 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming
partly cloudy late. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late afternoon. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. A
chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ178-192200-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
243 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight.
Patchy fog late. Warmer. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late
afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning
and afternoon. A chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning
increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ179-192200-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
243 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Patchy
fog late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper
70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A
chance of showers until late night, then a slight chance of
showers late. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ164-192200-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
243 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy until late
afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming
partly cloudy late. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper
70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
30 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ195-192200-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
243 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and
early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Patchy
fog late. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 80.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in
the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening
and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid
50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s.
$$
TXZ196-192200-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
243 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Patchy
fog late. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 80.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming
partly cloudy late. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening
and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
30 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid
50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 20 percent chance
of showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid
50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s.
$$
TXZ176-192200-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
243 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming
partly cloudy late. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
30 percent chance of showers in the late morning and early
afternoon. A 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs
around 80. Temperature falling into the upper 60s in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late
afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning
and afternoon. A chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning
increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
until late afternoon, then mostly sunny late in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ163-192200-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
243 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy in the
morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows
in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
30 percent chance of showers in the late morning and early
afternoon. A 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows around
50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather