TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 12, 2020 _____ 316 FPUS54 KHGX 130959 ZFPHGX FPUS54 KHGX 130958 ZFPHGX Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX 358 AM CST Sun Dec 13 2020 TXZ237-132200- Inland Brazoria- Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland 358 AM CST Sun Dec 13 2020 .TODAY...A chance of showers late, then thunderstorms and showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph early in the morning shifting to the west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent late increasing to 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. East winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy with isolated showers in the late morning and afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers in the evening. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers late in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers until late night, then showers likely late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly cloudy with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. $$ TXZ337-132200- Coastal Brazoria- Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson 358 AM CST Sun Dec 13 2020 .TODAY...A chance of showers late, then thunderstorms likely and showers. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the morning. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph early in the morning becoming west increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent late increasing to 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy. Windy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy with isolated showers in the late morning and afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy with isolated showers late in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers early in the evening, then scattered showers in the late evening and early morning. Showers likely late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly cloudy with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. $$ TXZ437-132200- Brazoria Islands- Including the city of Surfside Beach 358 AM CST Sun Dec 13 2020 .TODAY...A chance of showers late, then thunderstorms and showers. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the late morning and early afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph early in the morning shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent late increasing to 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very windy. Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph in the evening becoming north and decreasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then scattered showers in the late morning and early afternoon. Partly cloudy with isolated showers late in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then isolated showers late in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers early in the evening, then scattered showers in the late evening and early morning. Showers likely late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Showers likely until late afternoon, then isolated showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. $$ TXZ214-132200- Chambers- Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree, Stowell, and Winnie 358 AM CST Sun Dec 13 2020 .TODAY...A chance of showers late, then thunderstorms and showers. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph early in the morning shifting to the southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent late increasing to 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Windy, colder. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s inland...in the mid 40s coast. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers early in the evening, then scattered showers in the late evening and early morning. Showers likely late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Showers likely until late afternoon, then isolated showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. $$ TXZ238-132200- Inland Galveston- Including the cities of Friendswood and League City 358 AM CST Sun Dec 13 2020 .TODAY...A chance of showers late, then thunderstorms and showers. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph early in the morning shifting to the southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent late increasing to 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. East winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then isolated showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers late in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers early in the evening, then scattered showers in the late evening and early morning. Showers likely late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly cloudy with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. $$ TXZ338-132200- Coastal Galveston- Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City 358 AM CST Sun Dec 13 2020 .TODAY...A chance of showers late, then thunderstorms and showers. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the late morning and early afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph early in the morning shifting to the southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent late increasing to 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Windy, colder. Lows around 40. Inland, northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Coast, northwest winds 25 to 35 mph in the evening becoming north and decreasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then scattered showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s inland... in the lower 40s coast. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in the upper 40s coast. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers late in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers early in the evening, then scattered showers in the late evening and early morning. Showers likely late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Isolated showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. $$ TXZ438-132200- Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula- Including the city of Galveston 358 AM CST Sun Dec 13 2020 .TODAY...A chance of showers late, then showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 20 mph early in the morning shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent increasing to 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Very windy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the late morning and afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers late in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers early in the evening, then scattered showers in the late evening and early morning. Showers likely late. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. $$ TXZ235-132200- Inland Jackson- Including the cities of Edna and Ganado 358 AM CST Sun Dec 13 2020 .TODAY...Cloudy until afternoon then clearing. A slight chance of showers late, then showers and thunderstorms likely. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph early in the morning shifting to the west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent increasing to 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the evening. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. East winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with isolated showers in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers late in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. $$ TXZ335-132200- Coastal Jackson- 358 AM CST Sun Dec 13 2020 .TODAY...A slight chance of showers late, then showers and thunderstorms likely. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph early in the morning shifting to the west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. East winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then isolated showers in the late morning and afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers late in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly cloudy with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. $$ TXZ313-132200- Coastal Harris- Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena 358 AM CST Sun Dec 13 2020 .TODAY...A chance of showers late, then showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph early in the morning shifting to the southwest with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent late increasing to 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then isolated showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers late in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers early in the evening, then scattered showers in the late evening and early morning. Showers likely late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly cloudy with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. $$ TXZ236-132200- Inland Matagorda- Including the city of Bay City 358 AM CST Sun Dec 13 2020 .TODAY...A slight chance of showers late, then showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph early in the morning shifting to the west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent increasing to 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Windy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening becoming north and decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. East winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy with isolated showers in the late morning and afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers late in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers until late night, then showers likely late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly cloudy with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. $$ TXZ336-132200- Coastal Matagorda- Including the city of Palacios 358 AM CST Sun Dec 13 2020 .TODAY...A chance of showers late. Thunderstorms and showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph early in the morning shifting to the west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent late increasing to 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Windy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph in the evening. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. East winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy with isolated showers in the late morning and afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then scattered showers late in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers until late night, then showers likely late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly cloudy with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. $$ TXZ436-132200- Matagorda Islands- 358 AM CST Sun Dec 13 2020 .TODAY...A chance of showers early in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms and showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph early in the morning becoming west increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent late increasing to 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Very windy. Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 25 to 35 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy with isolated showers in the late morning and afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then scattered showers late in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers until late night, then showers likely late. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly cloudy with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. $$ TXZ227-132200- Fort Bend- Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend, Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land 358 AM CST Sun Dec 13 2020 .TODAY...A chance of showers early in the morning. Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely in the late morning and afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph early in the morning shifting to the west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent late increasing to 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy late. Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. East winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy with isolated showers in the late morning and afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers late in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers until late night, then showers likely late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly cloudy with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. $$ TXZ226-132200- Wharton- Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton 358 AM CST Sun Dec 13 2020 .TODAY...A chance of showers late, then showers and thunderstorms likely until late afternoon. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph early in the morning shifting to the west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent increasing to 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the evening. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. East winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy with isolated showers in the late morning and afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers late in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly cloudy with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. $$ TXZ213-132200- Inland Harris- Including the city of Houston 358 AM CST Sun Dec 13 2020 .TODAY...A chance of showers early in the morning. Thunderstorms. Showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph early in the morning shifting to the west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent late increasing to 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy with isolated showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers until late night, then showers likely late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly cloudy with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. $$ TXZ300-132200- Southern Liberty- Including the city of Devers 358 AM CST Sun Dec 13 2020 .TODAY...A chance of showers late, then showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph early in the morning shifting to the southwest with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent late increasing to 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. East winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers in the evening. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers early in the evening, then scattered showers in the late evening and early morning. Showers likely late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Isolated showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. $$ TXZ200-132200- Northern Liberty- Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty 358 AM CST Sun Dec 13 2020 .TODAY...Partly cloudy late. A chance of showers early in the morning. Thunderstorms. Showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent late increasing to 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. East winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then isolated showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers early in the evening, then scattered showers in the late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. $$ TXZ199-132200- Montgomery- Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands 358 AM CST Sun Dec 13 2020 .TODAY...A chance of showers late, then showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph early in the morning shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent late increasing to 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. East winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy with isolated showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers until late night, then showers likely late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly cloudy with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. $$ TXZ212-132200- Waller- Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View, and Waller 358 AM CST Sun Dec 13 2020 .TODAY...A chance of showers late, then showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph early in the morning becoming northwest increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent late increasing to 90 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 80 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy with isolated showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers until late night, then showers likely late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly cloudy with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. $$ TXZ211-132200- Austin- Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy 358 AM CST Sun Dec 13 2020 .TODAY...Cloudy until afternoon then clearing. A chance of showers late, then showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph early in the morning becoming northwest increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent late increasing to 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy with isolated showers in the late morning and afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers until late night, then showers likely late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly cloudy with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. $$ TXZ210-132200- Colorado- Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar 358 AM CST Sun Dec 13 2020 .TODAY...Cloudy until afternoon then clearing. A chance of showers late, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph early in the morning becoming northwest increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent late increasing to 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy with isolated showers in the late morning and afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers early in the morning, then partly cloudy with isolated showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. $$ TXZ197-132200- Washington- Including the city of Brenham 358 AM CST Sun Dec 13 2020 .TODAY...Cloudy until afternoon then clearing. A chance of showers late, then showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph early in the morning becoming northwest increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent late increasing to 90 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 80 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very windy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph in the evening becoming north and decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy with isolated showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Scattered showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. $$ TXZ198-132200- Grimes- Including the city of Navasota 358 AM CST Sun Dec 13 2020 .TODAY...A chance of showers late, then showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph early in the morning becoming northwest increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent late increasing to 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in the upper 30s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy with isolated showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers until late night, then showers likely late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly cloudy with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. $$ TXZ177-132200- Walker- Including the city of Huntsville 358 AM CST Sun Dec 13 2020 .TODAY...Partly cloudy late. A chance of showers late, then showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph early in the morning shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent late increasing to 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy with isolated showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers late in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers until late night, then showers likely late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly cloudy with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. $$ TXZ178-132200- San Jacinto- Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd 358 AM CST Sun Dec 13 2020 .TODAY...Partly cloudy late. A chance of showers late, then showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent increasing to near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy with isolated showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers late in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers early in the evening, then scattered showers in the late evening and early morning. Showers likely late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly cloudy with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. $$ TXZ179-132200- Polk- Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston 358 AM CST Sun Dec 13 2020 .TODAY...Partly cloudy late. A chance of showers late, then showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent late increasing to 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then isolated showers late in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely early in the morning, then partly cloudy with scattered showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. $$ TXZ164-132200- Trinity- Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity 358 AM CST Sun Dec 13 2020 .TODAY...Partly cloudy late. A chance of showers late, then showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent late increasing to near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then isolated showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then isolated showers late in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. $$ TXZ195-132200- Burleson- Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville 358 AM CST Sun Dec 13 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. A chance of showers late, then showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph early in the morning becoming northwest increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent late increasing to 80 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in the upper 30s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. $$ TXZ196-132200- Brazos- Including the cities of Bryan and College Station 358 AM CST Sun Dec 13 2020 .TODAY...A chance of showers late, then showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph early in the morning shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent late increasing to 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Windy, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in the upper 30s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. $$ TXZ176-132200- Madison- Including the city of Madisonville 358 AM CST Sun Dec 13 2020 .TODAY...A chance of showers late, then showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph early in the morning shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent late increasing to near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in the upper 30s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy with isolated showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers late in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Warmer. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Scattered showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. $$ TXZ163-132200- Houston- Including the city of Crockett 358 AM CST Sun Dec 13 2020 .TODAY...Partly cloudy late. A chance of showers late, then showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph early in the morning shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent late increasing to near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy with isolated showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers early in the evening, then scattered showers in the late evening and overnight. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Scattered showers. 