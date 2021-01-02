TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Friday, January 1, 2021

_____

ZFPHGX

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

258 AM CST Sat Jan 2 2021

TXZ237-022200-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

258 AM CST Sat Jan 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph

late increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.

Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ337-022200-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

258 AM CST Sat Jan 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ437-022200-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

258 AM CST Sat Jan 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ214-022200-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

258 AM CST Sat Jan 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s inland...in the

lower 40s coast. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in the

upper 40s coast. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s inland...in

the mid 40s coast.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in

the mid 50s coast.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and early afternoon. A 30 percent chance late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ238-022200-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

258 AM CST Sat Jan 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ338-022200-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

258 AM CST Sat Jan 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40 inland...in the mid 40s

coast. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in the

upper 40s coast. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in the

upper 40s coast.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and early afternoon. A 30 percent chance late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 60.

TXZ438-022200-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

258 AM CST Sat Jan 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and early afternoon. A 30 percent chance late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ235-022200-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

258 AM CST Sat Jan 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then clearing. Highs in the upper

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.

Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ335-022200-

Coastal Jackson-

258 AM CST Sat Jan 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then clearing. Highs in the upper

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.

Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ313-022200-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

258 AM CST Sat Jan 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 60.

TXZ236-022200-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

258 AM CST Sat Jan 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.

Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ336-022200-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

258 AM CST Sat Jan 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.

Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ436-022200-

Matagorda Islands-

258 AM CST Sat Jan 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ227-022200-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

258 AM CST Sat Jan 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.

Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ226-022200-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

258 AM CST Sat Jan 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph late increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ213-022200-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

258 AM CST Sat Jan 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.

Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ300-022200-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

258 AM CST Sat Jan 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and early afternoon. A 30 percent chance late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 60.

TXZ200-022200-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

258 AM CST Sat Jan 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 60.

TXZ199-022200-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

258 AM CST Sat Jan 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny

late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows

around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ212-022200-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

258 AM CST Sat Jan 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.

Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ211-022200-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

258 AM CST Sat Jan 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ210-022200-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

258 AM CST Sat Jan 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ197-022200-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

258 AM CST Sat Jan 2 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy early in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and early

afternoon then becoming sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ198-022200-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

258 AM CST Sat Jan 2 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny

in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny late

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows

around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ177-022200-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

258 AM CST Sat Jan 2 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy

in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then

becoming sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows

around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ178-022200-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

258 AM CST Sat Jan 2 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy

in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then

becoming sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows around 50.

Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ179-022200-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

258 AM CST Sat Jan 2 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy

in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ164-022200-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

258 AM CST Sat Jan 2 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy

in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Not as cool. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ195-022200-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

258 AM CST Sat Jan 2 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy early in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and early

afternoon then becoming sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 60.

TXZ196-022200-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

258 AM CST Sat Jan 2 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy early in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and early

afternoon then becoming sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows

around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ176-022200-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

258 AM CST Sat Jan 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Not as cool. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ163-022200-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

258 AM CST Sat Jan 2 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy

in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Not as cool. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

