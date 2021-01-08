TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 7, 2021

_____

504 FPUS54 KHGX 080943

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

342 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021

TXZ237-082200-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

342 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in

the late morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the late evening

and overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...A chance of showers early in the morning, then showers

in the late morning and afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower

50s. East winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a slight

chance of rain after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ337-082200-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

342 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in

the late morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the late evening

and overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...A chance of showers early in the morning, then isolated

thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon. Showers in

the late morning and afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

East winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a slight

chance of rain after midnight. Windy, colder. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to

20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ437-082200-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

342 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in

the late morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late evening

and overnight. Lows around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...A chance of showers early in the morning, then isolated

thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon. Showers in

the late morning and afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid 50s. East

winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a slight

chance of rain after midnight. Windy, colder. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to

20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ214-082200-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

342 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s inland...in the

lower 40s coast. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s inland...in the mid 40s

coast. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent in the morning increasing to 90 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s inland...

around 40 coast.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s inland...in the mid 40s

coast.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ238-082200-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

342 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid

40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...A slight chance of showers early in the morning, then

showers in the late morning and afternoon. Breezy. Highs around

50. East winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of

rain after midnight. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 80 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ338-082200-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

342 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...A slight chance of showers early in the morning, then

showers in the late morning and afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the

upper 40s inland...in the lower 50s coast. East winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of

rain after midnight. Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40 inland...in the

lower 40s coast.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ438-082200-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

342 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers late. Lows in the upper

40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...A slight chance of showers early in the morning, then

showers in the late morning and afternoon. Windy. Highs in the

lower 50s. East winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in

the morning increasing to 90 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of

rain after midnight. Windy. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ235-082200-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

342 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the late

evening and early morning. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening

increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms until late

afternoon, then showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ335-082200-

Coastal Jackson-

342 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the late

evening and early morning. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late. Lows around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms until late

afternoon, then showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ313-082200-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

342 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid

40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...A slight chance of showers early in the morning, then

showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ236-082200-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

342 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph

late increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

late evening and early morning. A 40 percent chance late. Lows in

the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...A chance of showers early in the morning. Isolated

thunderstorms until late afternoon. Showers in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a slight

chance of rain after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ336-082200-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

342 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late

evening and early morning. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to

50 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...A chance of showers early in the morning. Isolated

thunderstorms until late afternoon. Showers in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Breezy, colder. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ436-082200-

Matagorda Islands-

342 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Isolated

thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to

50 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...A chance of showers early in the morning. Isolated

thunderstorms until late afternoon. Showers in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Breezy, colder. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to

20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ227-082200-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

342 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in

the late morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the late evening

and early morning. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance late. Lows in

the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...A chance of showers early in the morning, then showers

in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a slight

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ226-082200-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

342 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in

the morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph late increasing to 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

late evening and early morning. A 40 percent chance late. Lows in

the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...A chance of showers early in the morning. Isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. Showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a slight

chance of rain after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ213-082200-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

342 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...A chance of showers early in the morning, then showers

in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ300-082200-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

342 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in

the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and

early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent

in the morning increasing to 90 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ200-082200-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

342 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in

the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and

early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...A slight chance of showers early in the morning, then

showers in the late morning and afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the

mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent

in the morning increasing to 90 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a slight chance

of snow after midnight. A chance of rain after midnight. No snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ199-082200-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

342 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late. Lows around 40.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...A chance of showers early in the morning, then showers

in the late morning and afternoon. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, rain...possibly mixed with snow in the

evening, then a chance of rain...possibly mixed with snow after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent in the evening decreasing to

40 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ212-082200-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

342 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy

with a 40 percent chance late. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...A chance of showers early in the morning, then showers

in the late morning and afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, rain...possibly mixed with snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. No

snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ211-082200-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

342 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in the late evening

and overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...A chance of showers early in the morning, then showers

in the late morning and afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, rain...possibly mixed with snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. No

snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ210-082200-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

342 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in

the late morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...A chance of showers early in the morning, then showers

in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ197-082200-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

342 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon

then becoming sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers in the late evening

and overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers until late afternoon, then showers...possibly

mixed with snow late in the afternoon. No snow accumulation.

Colder. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the evening, then

a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Little or no

snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ198-082200-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

342 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers late. Lows around 40.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...A chance of showers early in the morning, then showers

in the late morning and afternoon. Snow likely late in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Colder. Highs in the

lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely early in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow in the late evening and

overnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent in the evening decreasing to

30 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ177-082200-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

342 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers late. Lows around 40.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...A chance of showers early in the morning, then showers

in the late morning and afternoon. Snow late in the afternoon.

Little or no snow accumulation. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent

in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ178-082200-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

342 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...A chance of showers early in the morning, then showers

in the late morning and afternoon. Snow late in the afternoon. No

snow accumulation. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, rain...possibly mixed with snow in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Little or

no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ179-082200-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

342 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...A slight chance of showers early in the morning, then

showers in the late morning and afternoon. Snow late in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Colder. Highs in the

mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent in the morning increasing to 90 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, rain...possibly mixed with snow in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ164-082200-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

342 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...A chance of showers early in the morning, then showers

in the late morning and afternoon. Snow late in the afternoon.

Little or no snow accumulation. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent

in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ195-082200-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

342 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 70 percent chance of showers in the late evening

and early morning. Cloudy with a 70 percent chance late. Lows

around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers until late afternoon, then showers...possibly

mixed with snow late in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ196-082200-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

342 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then cloudy

with a 60 percent chance of showers late. Lows around 40.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers until late afternoon, then showers...possibly

mixed with snow late in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the evening, then

a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ176-082200-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

342 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...A chance of showers early in the morning, then showers

in the late morning and afternoon. Snow likely late in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Colder. Highs in the

lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the evening, then

a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ163-082200-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

342 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...A chance of showers early in the morning, then showers

in the late morning and afternoon. Snow likely late in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Colder. Highs in the

lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely early in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow in the late evening and

overnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent in the evening decreasing to

40 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

