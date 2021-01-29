TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 28, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

312 AM CST Fri Jan 29 2021

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

312 AM CST Fri Jan 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then

becoming mostly clear late. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

312 AM CST Fri Jan 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly clear late.

Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

312 AM CST Fri Jan 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers early in the evening, then partly cloudy

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

312 AM CST Fri Jan 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s inland...in

the mid 40s coast.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows around 60. Chance of

rain 30 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance

of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

312 AM CST Fri Jan 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

312 AM CST Fri Jan 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in the

upper 40s coast.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

312 AM CST Fri Jan 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers until late night, then partly cloudy

late. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning. A slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

312 AM CST Fri Jan 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph in the morning increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning. A slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

Coastal Jackson-

312 AM CST Fri Jan 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning. A slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

312 AM CST Fri Jan 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the

morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent

in the afternoon.

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

312 AM CST Fri Jan 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

312 AM CST Fri Jan 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then

becoming mostly clear late. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Matagorda Islands-

312 AM CST Fri Jan 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A 20 percent chance of

showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then

becoming mostly clear late. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

312 AM CST Fri Jan 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows

in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to

20 percent in the afternoon.

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

312 AM CST Fri Jan 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy until late

afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

312 AM CST Fri Jan 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late.

Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising

after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the

morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to

20 percent in the afternoon.

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

312 AM CST Fri Jan 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the

morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent

in the afternoon.

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

312 AM CST Fri Jan 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows

in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the

morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent

in the afternoon.

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

312 AM CST Fri Jan 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late.

Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent

in the afternoon.

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

312 AM CST Fri Jan 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late.

Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising

after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then

a 30 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to

20 percent in the afternoon.

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

312 AM CST Fri Jan 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late.

Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising

after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

312 AM CST Fri Jan 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late.

Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising

after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

312 AM CST Fri Jan 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late.

Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising

after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

312 AM CST Fri Jan 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late.

Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent

in the afternoon.

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

312 AM CST Fri Jan 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows

in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. A

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to

30 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance

of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

312 AM CST Fri Jan 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows

in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. A

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening

increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance

of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

312 AM CST Fri Jan 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy until late night, then a 30 percent chance of

showers late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. A

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening

increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance

of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

312 AM CST Fri Jan 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy until late night, then a 30 percent chance of

showers late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. A

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening

increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent

in the afternoon.

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

312 AM CST Fri Jan 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late.

Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising

after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in

the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

312 AM CST Fri Jan 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late.

Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising

after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in

the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

312 AM CST Fri Jan 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows

in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. A chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

312 AM CST Fri Jan 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy until late night, then a 40 percent chance of

showers late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. A

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to

40 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

