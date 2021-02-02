TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Monday, February 1, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

258 AM CST Tue Feb 2 2021

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

258 AM CST Tue Feb 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

in the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance late.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

258 AM CST Tue Feb 2 2021

.TODAY...Clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

in the late evening and early morning. A 40 percent chance late.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

258 AM CST Tue Feb 2 2021

.TODAY...Clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

in the late evening and early morning. A 40 percent chance late.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

258 AM CST Tue Feb 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s inland...in the upper 40s coast. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a

40 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early

morning. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance late. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

258 AM CST Tue Feb 2 2021

.TODAY...Clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. Lows in

the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60. South winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

in the late evening and early morning. A 40 percent chance late.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs around 60.

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

258 AM CST Tue Feb 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. Lows

around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s inland...around

70 coast. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

in the late evening and early morning. A 40 percent chance late.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

258 AM CST Tue Feb 2 2021

.TODAY...Clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

in the late evening and early morning. A 40 percent chance late.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

258 AM CST Tue Feb 2 2021

.TODAY...Clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late evening

and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Coastal Jackson-

258 AM CST Tue Feb 2 2021

.TODAY...Clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming south increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a

20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

258 AM CST Tue Feb 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. Lows in

the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a

30 percent chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

258 AM CST Tue Feb 2 2021

.TODAY...Clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in

the late morning and afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

258 AM CST Tue Feb 2 2021

.TODAY...Clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. A 30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Matagorda Islands-

258 AM CST Tue Feb 2 2021

.TODAY...Clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a

30 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60.

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

258 AM CST Tue Feb 2 2021

.TODAY...Clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Light winds late becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a

30 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early

morning. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

258 AM CST Tue Feb 2 2021

.TODAY...Clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a

20 percent chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

258 AM CST Tue Feb 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the late evening

and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs around 60.

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

258 AM CST Tue Feb 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 60s. Light winds late becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the late evening

and overnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

258 AM CST Tue Feb 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 60s. Light winds late becoming southeast around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. Lows

around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the late evening

and overnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

258 AM CST Tue Feb 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s. Light winds late becoming southeast around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the late evening

and overnight. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

258 AM CST Tue Feb 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s. Light winds late becoming southeast around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late evening

and overnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

258 AM CST Tue Feb 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s. Light winds late becoming southeast around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a

20 percent chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

258 AM CST Tue Feb 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph late shifting to the

southeast.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a

20 percent chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

258 AM CST Tue Feb 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s. Light winds late becoming southeast around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a

20 percent chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs around 60.

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

258 AM CST Tue Feb 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s. Light winds late becoming southeast around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late evening

and overnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

258 AM CST Tue Feb 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 60s. Light winds late becoming southeast around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the late evening

and overnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

258 AM CST Tue Feb 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph late shifting to the

southeast.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the late evening

and overnight. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late

in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

258 AM CST Tue Feb 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph late shifting to the

southeast.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. Lows

around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the late evening

and overnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

258 AM CST Tue Feb 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 60s. Light winds late becoming southeast around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. Lows

around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the late evening

and overnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

258 AM CST Tue Feb 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s. Light winds late becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a

20 percent chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

258 AM CST Tue Feb 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s. Light winds late becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a

20 percent chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

258 AM CST Tue Feb 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 60s. Light winds late becoming southeast around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the late evening

and overnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

258 AM CST Tue Feb 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 60s. Light winds late becoming southeast around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. Lows

around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the late evening

and overnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early

in the evening. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

