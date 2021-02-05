TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 4, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

613 AM CST Fri Feb 5 2021

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

613 AM CST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late night.

Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...A 60 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

613 AM CST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late night.

Lows around 50. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...A 60 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

613 AM CST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late night.

Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...A 60 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

613 AM CST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late night.

Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s inland...in the mid

60s coast.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy late. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s

inland...around 70 coast.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...A 60 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower

50s.

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

613 AM CST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late night.

Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...A 60 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower

50s.

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

613 AM CST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late night.

Lows around 50. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...A 60 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower

50s.

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

613 AM CST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers until late

night. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising

after midnight. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...A 60 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower

50s.

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

613 AM CST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a

20 percent chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...A 60 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

Coastal Jackson-

613 AM CST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late evening

and overnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...A 60 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

613 AM CST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in

the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon.

Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy late. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...A 60 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower

50s.

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

613 AM CST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...A 60 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

613 AM CST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late night.

Lows around 50. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs around

70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of. Highs in the mid

70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...A 60 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

Matagorda Islands-

613 AM CST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late night.

Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...A 60 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

613 AM CST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. Warmer. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers late. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...A 60 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower

50s.

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

613 AM CST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of. Lows in the upper

40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around

50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...A 60 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower

50s.

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

613 AM CST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the morning. A slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers late. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...A 60 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower

50s.

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

613 AM CST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the

morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy late. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...A 60 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the

lower 50s.

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

613 AM CST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the morning. A slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in

the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph in the morning

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy late. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...A 60 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower

50s.

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

613 AM CST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and early

afternoon. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Much

cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in

the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon.

Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the

morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of in the morning. A slight chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 40 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...A 60 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50.

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

613 AM CST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the late morning and early afternoon.

A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Much cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the

morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers late. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 40 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...A 60 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower

50s.

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

613 AM CST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the late morning and early afternoon.

A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Much cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers late. Cooler. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 40 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...A 60 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50.

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

613 AM CST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

5 mph in the morning becoming northwest increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers late. Cooler. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...A 60 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower

50s.

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

613 AM CST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the morning. A slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the morning

becoming northwest increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers late. Colder. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 40 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...A 60 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper

40s.

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

613 AM CST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the morning. A slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers late. Colder. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 40 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

613 AM CST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers early in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the late

morning and early afternoon. Partly cloudy late in the afternoon.

Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the

morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 40 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

613 AM CST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and

early afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in

the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a slight

chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...A 60 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper

40s.

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

613 AM CST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then

a 40 percent chance in the late morning and early afternoon. Much

cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a slight

chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 40 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

613 AM CST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers early in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the late

morning and early afternoon. Partly cloudy late in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in

the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph in

the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a slight

chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 40 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

613 AM CST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until late afternoon. Much

cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning

shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers late. Colder. Lows around

40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 40 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

613 AM CST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Much

cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning

shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers late. Colder. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 40 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

613 AM CST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the morning. Much cooler. Highs in the mid

50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows

around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers late. Colder. Lows around

40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 40 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 40s.

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

613 AM CST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A

slight chance of showers early in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in

the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph in

the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a slight

chance of showers late. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 40 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

