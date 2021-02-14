TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 13, 2021 _____ 310 FPUS54 KHGX 140744 ZFPHGX FPUS54 KHGX 140743 ZFPHGX Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX 143 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021 TXZ237-141000- Inland Brazoria- Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland 143 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CST MONDAY... ...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... ...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain and sleet...possibly mixed with showers. Snow likely after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation up to 1 inch. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight. Lowest wind chill readings 3 to 13 after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with snow and sleet likely... possibly mixed with freezing rain in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Colder. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent in the morning. Wind chill readings 3 to 13. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly clear. Lows around 12. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Not as cold. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the evening, then a 70 percent chance of rain in the late evening and overnight. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain until late afternoon, then a chance of rain late in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of rain...possibly mixed with freezing rain and sleet after midnight. No sleet accumulation. Lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ337-141000- Coastal Brazoria- Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson 143 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CST MONDAY... ...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... ...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then showers, freezing rain and sleet in the late evening and overnight. Snow likely late. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight. Lowest wind chill readings 5 to 15 after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with light freezing rain, snow likely and sleet in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Breezy, colder. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent in the morning. Wind chill readings 5 to 15. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Not as cold. Highs around 40. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the evening, then a chance of rain in the late evening and early morning. Rain late. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Rain until late afternoon, then a chance of rain late in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Highs around 40. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ437-141000- Brazoria Islands- Including the city of Surfside Beach 143 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CST MONDAY... ...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after midnight, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. A 50 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and freezing rain. Sleet...possibly mixed with snow after midnight. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight. Lowest wind chill readings 8 to 18 after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with light freezing rain, snow likely and sleet in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. No snow and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Breezy, colder. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent in the morning. Wind chill readings 8 to 18. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Not as cold. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the evening, then a chance of rain in the late evening and early morning. Rain late. Not as cool. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Rain until late afternoon, then a chance of rain late in the afternoon. Breezy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Highs around 40. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ214-141000- Chambers- Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree, Stowell, and Winnie 143 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CST MONDAY... ...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... ...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers...possibly mixed with freezing rain early in the evening, then showers, freezing rain and sleet in the late evening and overnight. Snow late. Snow and sleet accumulation up to 1 inch. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent in the evening increasing to 90 percent after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Snow and sleet...possibly mixed with freezing rain in the morning, then a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Breezy, colder. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. Wind chill readings 7 to 17. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 13 inland... around 17 coast. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain...possibly mixed with freezing rain in the late evening and overnight. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 30s inland...in the mid 30s coast. Chance of precipitation 30 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Rain. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s inland...in the lower 50s coast. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s inland...in the upper 20s coast. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s inland...in the upper 30s coast. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ238-141000- Inland Galveston- Including the cities of Friendswood and League City 143 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CST MONDAY... ...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... ...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then showers, freezing rain and sleet in the late evening and overnight. Snow late. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent in the evening increasing to 90 percent after midnight. Lowest wind chill readings 7 to 17 after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Light freezing rain, snow and sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Colder. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. Wind chill readings 7 to 17. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 70 percent chance of rain in the late evening and overnight. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ338-141000- Coastal Galveston- Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City 143 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CST MONDAY... ...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... ...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then showers, freezing rain and sleet in the late evening and overnight. Snow late. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent in the evening increasing to 90 percent after midnight. Lowest wind chill readings 8 to 18 after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Light freezing rain, snow and sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Breezy, colder. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. Wind chill readings 7 to 17. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 70 percent chance of rain in the late evening and overnight. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s inland... in the upper 30s coast. .WEDNESDAY...Rain, breezy. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s inland...in the lower 50s coast. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy, colder. Highs around 40. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the upper 20s inland...around 30 coast. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 30s inland...in the lower 40s coast. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ438-141000- Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula- Including the city of Galveston 143 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CST MONDAY... ...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... ...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. A 40 percent chance late in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers...possibly mixed with freezing rain. Sleet...possibly mixed with snow after midnight. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Windy, colder. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent in the evening increasing to 90 percent after midnight. Lowest wind chill readings 9 to 19 after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Light freezing rain, snow and sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. No snow and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Windy, colder. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. Wind chill readings 9 to 19. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 19. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 70 percent chance of rain in the late evening and overnight. Breezy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain, breezy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy, colder. Highs around 40. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ235-141000- Inland Jackson- Including the cities of Edna and Ganado 143 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CST MONDAY... ...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... ...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain, freezing rain and freezing drizzle after midnight, then a 20 percent chance of rain late. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. A chance of showers in the afternoon, then showers likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening. Light freezing rain and sleet likely. Snow showers after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation up to 1 inch. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Breezy, colder. Lows around 18. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight. Lowest wind chill readings 1 below to 9 above zero after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and sleet in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Colder. Highs around 19. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill readings zero to 10 above zero. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Not as cold. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain...possibly mixed with freezing rain after midnight. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. A chance of light freezing rain and sleet in the late evening and overnight. No sleet accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ335-141000- Coastal Jackson- 143 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CST MONDAY... ...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... ...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. A chance of showers in the afternoon, then showers likely late in the afternoon. Highs around 40. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening. Freezing rain and sleet likely. A chance of snow after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation up to 1 inch. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Breezy, colder. Lows around 19. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 1 to 11 after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and sleet in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Breezy, colder. Highs around 20. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Wind chill readings 1 to 11. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows around 11. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings 5 below to 5 above zero. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Not as cold. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers early in the evening, then a 80 percent chance of rain in the late evening and overnight. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. A chance of light freezing rain and sleet in the late evening and overnight. No sleet accumulation. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 40. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ313-141000- Coastal Harris- Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena 143 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CST MONDAY... ...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... ...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. A 60 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers...possibly mixed with freezing rain and sleet until late night, then sleet...possibly mixed with freezing rain, showers and snow late. Snow and sleet accumulation up to 1 inch. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent in the evening increasing to 90 percent after midnight. Lowest wind chill readings 6 to 16 after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Snow and sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation up to 1 inch. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Colder. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. Wind chill readings 6 to 16. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 13. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the late evening and early morning. A chance of light freezing rain after midnight. Rain likely late. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Rain. Not as cold. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ236-141000- Inland Matagorda- Including the city of Bay City 143 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CST MONDAY... ...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... ...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning, then a 60 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening. Freezing rain and sleet. A chance of snow after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation up to 1 inch. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Breezy, colder. Lows around 20. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight. Lowest wind chill readings 2 to 12 after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and sleet...possibly mixed with freezing rain in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Colder. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent in the morning. Wind chill readings 2 to 12. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows around 12. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Not as cold. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the evening, then a chance of rain in the late evening and early morning. Rain late. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of rain...possibly mixed with freezing rain and sleet in the late evening and overnight. No sleet accumulation. Lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ336-141000- Coastal Matagorda- Including the city of Palacios 143 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CST MONDAY... ...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... ...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after midnight, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain and sleet...possibly mixed with showers. A chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Windy, colder. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight. Lowest wind chill readings 2 to 12 after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of light freezing rain, snow and sleet in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Windy, colder. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Wind chill readings 2 to 12. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly clear. Lows around 14. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Not as cold. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the evening, then a chance of rain in the late evening and early morning. Rain late. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of rain...possibly mixed with freezing rain and sleet in the late evening and overnight. No sleet accumulation. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Highs around 40. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ436-141000- Matagorda Islands- 143 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CST MONDAY... ...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... ...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after midnight, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and freezing rain. Sleet...possibly mixed with snow after midnight. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Windy, colder. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight. Lowest wind chill readings 5 to 15 after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light freezing rain, snow and sleet in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Windy, colder. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Wind chill readings 5 to 15. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 18. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the evening, then a chance of rain in the late evening and early morning. Rain late. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Windy, colder. Highs around 40. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Breezy. Lows around 30. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ227-141000- Fort Bend- Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend, Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land 143 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CST MONDAY... ...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... ...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain, freezing rain and freezing drizzle after midnight, then a 20 percent chance of rain late. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. A chance of showers in the afternoon, then showers likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Sleet...possibly mixed with freezing rain and showers until late night, then sleet...possibly mixed with freezing rain and snow showers late. Snow and sleet accumulation up to 1 inch. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Colder. Lows around 18. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 1 below to 9 above zero after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow...possibly mixed with sleet in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation up to 1 inch. Colder. Highs around 19. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent in the morning. Wind chill readings 1 below to 9 above zero. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows around 9. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cold. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the evening, then a 80 percent chance of rain in the late evening and overnight. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain. Not as cool. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain until late night. A chance of light freezing rain and sleet in the late evening and overnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ226-141000- Wharton- Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton 143 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CST MONDAY... ...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... ...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain, freezing rain and freezing drizzle after midnight, then a 20 percent chance of rain late. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. A chance of showers in the afternoon, then showers likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening. Sleet...possibly mixed with freezing rain. Snow showers after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation up to 1 inch. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Colder. Lows around 18. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight. Lowest wind chill readings 1 below to 9 above zero after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow and sleet likely in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation up to 1 inch. Colder. Highs around 19. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent in the morning. Wind chill readings 1 below to 9 above zero. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 8. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Not as cold. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain...possibly mixed with freezing rain after midnight. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. A chance of light freezing rain and sleet in the late evening and overnight. No sleet accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ213-141000- Inland Harris- Including the city of Houston 143 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CST MONDAY... ...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... ...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. A 60 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely until late night. Sleet...possibly mixed with freezing rain. Snow showers after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation up to 1 inch. Ice accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. Colder. Lows around 19. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent in the evening increasing to 90 percent after midnight. Lowest wind chill readings 2 below to 8 above zero after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow...possibly mixed with sleet in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation up to 1 inch. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Colder. Highs around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. Wind chill readings 2 below to 8 above zero. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. Lows around 10. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cold. Highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 70 percent chance of rain and freezing rain in the late evening and overnight. Not as cold. Lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely...possibly mixed with freezing rain and sleet early in the morning, then rain in the late morning and afternoon. Sleet accumulation up to 1 inch. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain... possibly mixed with freezing rain and sleet. Little or no sleet accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ300-141000- Southern Liberty- Including the city of Devers 143 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CST MONDAY... ...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... ...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. A 60 percent chance of showers...possibly mixed with drizzle late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain...possibly mixed with sleet and showers until late night, then sleet...possibly mixed with freezing rain and snow showers late. Snow and sleet accumulation up to 1 inch. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent in the evening increasing to 90 percent after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Snow and sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation up to 1 inch. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Colder. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. Wind chill readings 7 to 17. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. Colder. Lows around 11. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of light freezing rain in the late evening and early morning. A 60 percent chance of rain ...possibly mixed with freezing rain late. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ200-141000- Northern Liberty- Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty 143 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CST MONDAY... ...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... ...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after midnight, then a 30 percent chance of rain...possibly mixed with freezing rain and freezing drizzle late. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. A 60 percent chance of showers...possibly mixed with freezing rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely early in the evening. Freezing rain and sleet. Snow showers after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation around 1 inch. Ice accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent in the evening increasing to 90 percent after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Snow...possibly mixed with sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation around 1 inch. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Colder. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. Wind chill readings 3 to 13. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 8. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 70 percent chance of light freezing rain in the late evening and early morning. A 70 percent chance of rain ...possibly mixed with freezing rain late. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain...possibly mixed with freezing rain and sleet until late night, then a 40 percent chance of light freezing rain, sleet...possibly mixed with showers and snow late. No snow and sleet accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers, snow and sleet in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. No snow and sleet accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ199-141000- Montgomery- Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands 143 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST MONDAY... ...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... ...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain...possibly mixed with freezing rain and freezing drizzle after midnight, then a 40 percent chance late. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light freezing rain and freezing drizzle early in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon, then showers...possibly mixed with freezing rain and sleet late in the afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely early in the evening. Light freezing rain and sleet. Snow showers after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Ice accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. Colder. Lows around 17. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent in the evening increasing to 90 percent after midnight. Lowest wind chill readings 2 below to 8 above zero after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Snow in the morning, then a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Colder. Highs around 18. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. Wind chill readings 2 below to 8 above zero. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. Colder. Lows around 6. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cold. Highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 80 percent chance of light freezing rain in the late evening and early morning. A 80 percent chance of light freezing rain...possibly mixed with sleet late. Little or no sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain, freezing rain and sleet until late afternoon, then rain...possibly mixed with freezing rain and sleet late in the afternoon. Sleet accumulation around 1 inch. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light freezing rain and sleet early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of sleet...possibly mixed with freezing rain and snow in the late evening and overnight. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers, snow and sleet in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. No snow and sleet accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows around 20. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ212-141000- Waller- Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View, and Waller 143 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST MONDAY... ...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... ...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain, freezing rain and freezing drizzle after midnight, then a 30 percent chance of rain...possibly mixed with freezing rain and freezing drizzle late. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. A chance of showers in the afternoon, then showers...possibly mixed with sleet and freezing rain late in the afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening. Light freezing rain and sleet. Snow showers after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Colder. Lows around 16. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent in the evening increasing to 90 percent after midnight. Lowest wind chill readings 2 below to 8 above zero after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Colder. Highs around 17. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. Wind chill readings 3 below to 7 above zero. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Colder. Lows around 5. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cold. Highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 80 percent chance of light freezing rain in the late evening and early morning. A 80 percent chance of light freezing rain...possibly mixed with sleet late. Little or no sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Light freezing rain and sleet in the morning. Rain likely in the late morning and afternoon. A chance of light freezing rain and sleet late in the afternoon. Sleet accumulation up to 1 inch. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light freezing rain and sleet early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of light freezing rain and sleet...possibly mixed with snow in the late evening and overnight. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows around 19. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ211-141000- Austin- Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy 143 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST MONDAY... ...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... ...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light freezing rain and freezing drizzle...possibly mixed with rain. Lows around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. A chance of showers in the afternoon, then showers...possibly mixed with sleet and freezing rain late in the afternoon. No sleet accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Light freezing rain...possibly mixed with showers in the evening. Sleet. Snow showers after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Colder. Lows around 15. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent in the evening increasing to 90 percent after midnight. Lowest wind chill readings 5 below to 5 above zero after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Colder. Highs around 16. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent in the morning. Wind chill readings 5 below to 5 above zero. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Colder. Lows around 5. North winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cold. Highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light freezing rain... possibly mixed with showers in the evening, then light freezing rain...possibly mixed with sleet and rain after midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Light freezing rain and sleet in the morning. Rain likely in the late morning and afternoon. A chance of light freezing rain and sleet late in the afternoon. Sleet accumulation up to 1 inch. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light freezing rain and sleet early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of light freezing rain and sleet...possibly mixed with snow in the late evening and overnight. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows around 19. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ210-141000- Colorado- Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar 143 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST MONDAY... ...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... ...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light freezing rain and freezing drizzle...possibly mixed with rain. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. A chance of showers in the afternoon, then showers...possibly mixed with freezing rain and sleet late in the afternoon. No sleet accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Light freezing rain...possibly mixed with showers in the evening. Sleet. Snow showers after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Colder. Lows around 15. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent in the evening increasing to 90 percent after midnight. Lowest wind chill readings 4 below to 6 above zero after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Colder. Highs around 16. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent in the morning. Wind chill readings 4 below to 6 above zero. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows around 6. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Not as cold. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. A chance of light freezing rain in the late evening and overnight. Sleet late. Little or no sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Light freezing rain and sleet in the morning. Rain likely. A chance of light freezing rain and sleet late in the afternoon. Sleet accumulation up to 1 inch. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light freezing rain and sleet. A chance of snow after midnight. No snow and sleet accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows around 20. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ197-141000- Washington- Including the city of Brenham 143 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST MONDAY... ...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... ...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light freezing rain and freezing drizzle after midnight, then a 40 percent chance of rain...possibly mixed with freezing rain and freezing drizzle late. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain, freezing rain and freezing drizzle in the morning, then showers, freezing rain likely and sleet in the afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Light freezing rain likely until late night. Sleet. Snow showers in the late evening and overnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Colder. Lows around 14. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent in the evening increasing to 90 percent after midnight. Lowest wind chill readings 7 below to 3 above zero after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Colder. Highs around 15. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent in the morning. Wind chill readings 7 below to 3 above zero. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 4. North winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of light freezing rain late in the afternoon. Not as cold. Highs in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of light freezing rain early in the evening. A chance of light freezing rain in the late evening and early morning, then light freezing rain...possibly mixed with sleet late. Sleet accumulation up to 1 inch. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Light freezing rain and sleet. Rain likely... possibly mixed with snow in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation around 1 inch. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow and sleet...possibly mixed with freezing rain in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of snow and sleet after midnight. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows around 17. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ198-141000- Grimes- Including the city of Navasota 143 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST MONDAY... ...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... ...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light freezing rain and freezing drizzle after midnight, then a 40 percent chance of rain...possibly mixed with freezing rain and freezing drizzle late. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light freezing rain and freezing drizzle in the morning. A chance of showers and freezing rain in the afternoon. A chance of sleet late in the afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Light freezing rain...possibly mixed with showers in the evening. Snow showers and sleet. Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Colder. Lows around 14. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent in the evening increasing to 90 percent after midnight. Lowest wind chill readings 6 below to 4 above zero after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Colder. Highs around 15. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. Wind chill readings 6 below to 4 above zero. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Colder. Lows around 3. North winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cold. Highs in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 80 percent chance of light freezing rain and sleet in the late evening and early morning. A 80 percent chance of light freezing rain...possibly mixed with sleet late. Sleet accumulation up to 1 inch. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Light freezing rain and sleet until late afternoon, then sleet...possibly mixed with freezing rain and snow late in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation around 1 inch. Ice accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow and sleet...possibly mixed with freezing rain in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of snow and sleet after midnight. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows around 16. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ177-141000- Walker- Including the city of Huntsville 143 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST MONDAY... ...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... ...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light freezing rain and freezing drizzle...possibly mixed with rain. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light freezing rain and freezing drizzle in the morning. A chance of showers, freezing rain and sleet in the afternoon, then showers...possibly mixed with freezing rain and sleet late in the afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Light freezing rain likely until late night. Sleet. Snow showers in the late evening and overnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Colder. Lows around 14. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 3 below to 7 above zero after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow in the morning, then a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Colder. Highs around 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. Wind chill readings 3 below to 7 above zero. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. Colder. Lows around 4. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Highs around 30. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 80 percent chance of light freezing rain and sleet in the late evening and early morning. A 80 percent chance of light freezing rain...possibly mixed with sleet late. Sleet accumulation up to 1 inch. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Light freezing rain and sleet until late afternoon, then light freezing rain...possibly mixed with sleet and snow late in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation around 1 inch. Ice accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow and sleet...possibly mixed with freezing rain in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of snow and sleet after midnight. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Colder. Lows around 16. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ178-141000- San Jacinto- Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd 143 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST MONDAY... ...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... ...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after midnight, then a 40 percent chance of rain...possibly mixed with freezing rain and freezing drizzle late. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light freezing rain and freezing drizzle in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon, then light freezing rain likely...possibly mixed with showers and sleet late in the afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely early in the evening. Sleet... possibly mixed with freezing rain. Snow showers after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Ice accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. Colder. Lows around 18. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent in the evening increasing to 90 percent after midnight. Lowest wind chill readings zero to 10 above zero after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow in the morning, then a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Colder. Highs around 19. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. Wind chill readings 1 below to 9 above zero. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 6. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 80 percent chance of light freezing rain in the late evening and early morning. A 80 percent chance of light freezing rain...possibly mixed with sleet late. Sleet accumulation up to 1 inch. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Light freezing rain and sleet...possibly mixed with rain. Sleet accumulation around 1 inch. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light freezing rain in the evening. A chance of sleet. A chance of snow in the late evening and overnight. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow and sleet in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ179-141000- Polk- Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston 143 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST MONDAY... ...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... ...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after midnight, then a 40 percent chance of rain, freezing rain and freezing drizzle late. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light freezing rain and freezing drizzle in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Light freezing rain...possibly mixed with sleet and drizzle late in the afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Sleet...possibly mixed with freezing rain in the evening, then sleet...possibly mixed with freezing rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Ice accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. Colder. Lows around 19. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent in the evening increasing to 90 percent after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Colder. Highs around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. Wind chill readings 1 to 11. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 5. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cold. Highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 70 percent chance of light freezing rain in the late evening and early morning. A 70 percent chance of light freezing rain...possibly mixed with sleet late. Little or no sleet accumulation. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Light freezing rain and sleet. Sleet accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light freezing rain in the evening. A chance of sleet. A chance of snow in the late evening and overnight. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow and sleet in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ164-141000- Trinity- Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity 143 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST MONDAY... ...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... ...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain, freezing rain and freezing drizzle. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light freezing rain and freezing drizzle in the morning. Light freezing rain...possibly mixed with sleet and showers in the afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Sleet likely...possibly mixed with snow showers and freezing rain in the evening, then snow showers and sleet after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Colder. Lows around 16. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 1 below to 9 above zero after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Colder. Highs around 18. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. Wind chill readings 1 below to 9 above zero. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. Colder. Lows around 4. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Highs around 30. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 80 percent chance of light freezing rain and sleet in the late evening and overnight. Sleet accumulation up to 1 inch. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Light freezing rain and sleet until late afternoon, then sleet...possibly mixed with freezing rain and snow late in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Ice accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and sleet. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ195-141000- Burleson- Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville 143 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST MONDAY... ...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... ...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light freezing rain and freezing drizzle. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light freezing rain and freezing drizzle in the morning, then a chance of light freezing rain and sleet...possibly mixed with showers in the afternoon. A chance of snow showers late in the afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. Wind chill readings 12 to 22. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Sleet...possibly mixed with freezing rain and snow showers early in the evening, then snow showers and sleet in the late evening and overnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Colder. Lows around 12. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent in the evening increasing to 90 percent after midnight. Lowest wind chill readings 9 below to 1 above zero after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Colder. Highs around 13. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent in the morning. Wind chill readings 9 below to 1 above zero. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows around 3. North winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of light freezing rain late in the afternoon. Not as cold. Highs in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of light freezing rain early in the evening. A chance of light freezing rain and sleet in the late evening and early morning, then light freezing rain and sleet late. Sleet accumulation around 1 inch. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Light freezing rain and sleet until late afternoon, then sleet...possibly mixed with freezing rain and snow late in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation around 1 inch. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and sleet. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 30. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows around 16. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ196-141000- Brazos- Including the cities of Bryan and College Station 143 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST MONDAY... ...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... ...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light freezing rain and freezing drizzle. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light freezing rain and freezing drizzle in the morning. Sleet...possibly mixed with snow showers, freezing rain and showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon. Wind chill readings 15 to 25. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Sleet...possibly mixed with freezing rain and snow showers early in the evening, then snow showers and sleet in the late evening and overnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Colder. Lows around 12. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent in the evening increasing to 90 percent after midnight. Lowest wind chill readings 7 below to 3 above zero after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Colder. Highs around 14. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent in the morning. Wind chill readings 7 below to 3 above zero. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows around 3. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Highs in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 80 percent chance of light freezing rain and sleet in the late evening and early morning. A 80 percent chance late. Sleet accumulation up to 1 inch. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Light freezing rain and sleet until late afternoon, then sleet...possibly mixed with freezing rain and snow late in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation around 1 inch. Ice accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and sleet. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 30. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows around 15. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ176-141000- Madison- Including the city of Madisonville 143 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST MONDAY... ...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... ...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light freezing rain and freezing drizzle. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light freezing rain and freezing drizzle in the morning. A chance of light freezing rain in the afternoon. Snow showers...possibly mixed with sleet and showers late in the afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Highs around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Sleet...possibly mixed with snow showers and freezing rain early in the evening, then sleet...possibly mixed with snow showers in the late evening and overnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Colder. Lows around 12. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 6 below to 4 above zero after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Colder. Highs around 14. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. Wind chill readings 6 below to 4 above zero. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 2. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Highs in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 80 percent chance of light freezing rain and sleet in the late evening and early morning. A 80 percent chance late. Sleet accumulation around 1 inch. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Light freezing rain and sleet until late afternoon, then light freezing rain...possibly mixed with sleet and snow late in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation around 1 inch. Ice accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and sleet. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Colder. Lows around 14. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ163-141000- Houston- Including the city of Crockett 143 AM CST Sun Feb 14 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST MONDAY... ...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... ...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light freezing rain and freezing drizzle. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light freezing drizzle in the morning. A slight chance of light freezing rain until late afternoon, then sleet likely...possibly mixed with freezing rain and snow showers late in the afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Highs around 30. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. Wind chill readings 14 to 24. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers and sleet until late night, then snow showers late. Snow and sleet accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Colder. Lows around 14. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 5 below to 5 above zero after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Colder. Highs around 15. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. Wind chill readings 6 below to 4 above zero. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. Colder. Lows around 3. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Highs in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 80 percent chance of light freezing rain and sleet in the late evening and early morning. A 80 percent chance late. Sleet accumulation around 1 inch. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Light freezing rain and sleet until late afternoon, then sleet...possibly mixed with freezing rain and snow late in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Ice accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and sleet. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. 