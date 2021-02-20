TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Friday, February 19, 2021 _____ 367 FPUS54 KHGX 201028 ZFPHGX FPUS54 KHGX 201028 ZFPHGX Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX 428 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021 TXZ237-202200- Inland Brazoria- Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland 428 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021 .TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ337-202200- Coastal Brazoria- Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson 428 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021 .TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph late shifting to the southeast. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ437-202200- Brazoria Islands- Including the city of Surfside Beach 428 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021 .TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph late shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming north increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ214-202200- Chambers- Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree, Stowell, and Winnie 428 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in the upper 40s coast. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then clearing. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s inland...in the lower 40s coast. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s inland...in the upper 50s coast. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in the lower 50s coast. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ238-202200- Inland Galveston- Including the cities of Friendswood and League City 428 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming north increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ338-202200- Coastal Galveston- Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City 428 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s inland...in the mid 40s coast. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s inland...in the upper 50s coast. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ438-202200- Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula- Including the city of Galveston 428 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Warmer. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late morning and afternoon. A 30 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then clearing. Patchy fog in the evening. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming north increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ235-202200- Inland Jackson- Including the cities of Edna and Ganado 428 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021 .TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ335-202200- Coastal Jackson- 428 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021 .TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly clear late. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming north increasing to around 15 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ313-202200- Coastal Harris- Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena 428 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ236-202200- Inland Matagorda- Including the city of Bay City 428 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021 .TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ336-202200- Coastal Matagorda- Including the city of Palacios 428 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021 .TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming north increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ436-202200- Matagorda Islands- 428 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021 .TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming north increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ227-202200- Fort Bend- Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend, Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land 428 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021 .TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly clear late. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ226-202200- Wharton- Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton 428 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021 .TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly clear late. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ213-202200- Inland Harris- Including the city of Houston 428 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021 .TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog late. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly clear late. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ300-202200- Southern Liberty- Including the city of Devers 428 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ200-202200- Northern Liberty- Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty 428 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy freezing fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ199-202200- Montgomery- Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands 428 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy freezing fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly clear late. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ212-202200- Waller- Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View, and Waller 428 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog early in the morning. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly clear late. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ211-202200- Austin- Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy 428 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers until late night, then mostly clear late. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ210-202200- Colorado- Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar 428 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ197-202200- Washington- Including the city of Brenham 428 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Clear. Patchy freezing fog early in the morning. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ198-202200- Grimes- Including the city of Navasota 428 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Clear. Patchy freezing fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 25 early in the morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ177-202200- Walker- Including the city of Huntsville 428 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy freezing fog early in the morning. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy late. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers until late night, then mostly clear late. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ178-202200- San Jacinto- Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd 428 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in the late morning and afternoon. Patchy freezing fog early in the morning. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance late. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ179-202200- Polk- Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston 428 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Patchy freezing fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance late. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ164-202200- Trinity- Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity 428 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Patchy freezing fog early in the morning. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy late. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ195-202200- Burleson- Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville 428 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Clear. Patchy freezing fog early in the morning. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 25 early in the morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance of drizzle early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ196-202200- Brazos- Including the cities of Bryan and College Station 428 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 25 early in the morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ176-202200- Madison- Including the city of Madisonville 428 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Patchy freezing fog early in the morning. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 25 early in the morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ163-202200- Houston- Including the city of Crockett 428 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy freezing fog early in the morning. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 12 to 22 early in the morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$