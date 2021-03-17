TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 16, 2021

_____

036 FPUS54 KHGX 170728

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 170728

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

228 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021

TXZ237-172100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

228 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy

in the afternoon then becoming sunny late in the afternoon. A

slight chance of showers late. Isolated thunderstorms. Showers

likely. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph early in

the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent late increasing to 80 percent in the morning, then

decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ337-172100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

228 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy

in the afternoon then becoming sunny late in the afternoon. A

slight chance of showers late. Isolated thunderstorms. Showers.

Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph early in the morning

shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent

late increasing to 80 percent in the morning, then decreasing to

40 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ437-172100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

228 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy

in the afternoon then becoming sunny late in the afternoon.

Showers in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph early in the morning shifting to the west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning decreasing to

50 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening increasing to around 20 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ214-172100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

228 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy until afternoon then clearing. A slight chance of

showers late. Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph early in the morning

shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent

in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in

the lower 50s coast.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ238-172100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

228 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. A slight

chance of showers late. Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Highs

around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph early in the morning shifting

to the west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent late

increasing to 80 percent in the morning, then decreasing to

50 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ338-172100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

228 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. A slight

chance of showers late. Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph early in the morning

shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent

late increasing to 90 percent in the morning, then decreasing to

50 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ438-172100-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

228 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy late, then a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms until late afternoon. Mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph early

in the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming northwest increasing

to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ235-172100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

228 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph late shifting to

the west 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent late increasing

to 40 percent in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ335-172100-

Coastal Jackson-

228 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph early in

the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent late increasing to 50 percent in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ313-172100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

228 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. A slight

chance of showers late. Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely.

Highs around 80. South winds around 10 mph early in the morning

shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent

late increasing to 80 percent in the morning, then decreasing to

50 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ236-172100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

228 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late, then cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph early

in the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 30 percent late increasing to 70 percent in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ336-172100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

228 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy

in the afternoon then becoming sunny late in the afternoon. A

slight chance of showers late. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph early in

the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent late increasing to 80 percent in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ436-172100-

Matagorda Islands-

228 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy

in the afternoon then becoming sunny late in the afternoon. A

slight chance of showers late. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

early in the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to 80 percent in the

morning, then decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming north

increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ227-172100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

228 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny

in the afternoon then becoming sunny late in the afternoon. A

chance of showers late. Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph early in the

morning shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent late increasing to 80 percent in the morning, then

decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ226-172100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

228 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

early in the morning shifting to the northwest with gusts to

around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent late

increasing to 50 percent in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ213-172100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

228 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy

in the afternoon then becoming sunny late in the afternoon. A

chance of showers late. Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely.

Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph early in the morning

shifting to the west with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent late increasing to

80 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ300-172100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

228 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy until afternoon then clearing. A slight chance of

showers late. Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds around 10 mph early in the morning shifting to

the west with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent late increasing to 90 percent in the morning,

then decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ200-172100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

228 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. A slight

chance of showers late. Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely.

Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning

shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent late increasing to 80 percent in the morning,

then decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ199-172100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

228 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Sunny late in the afternoon. Highs around 80. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent late increasing to 70 percent in the morning, then

decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ212-172100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

228 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent late increasing to 50 percent in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ211-172100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

228 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. A

chance of showers late. Isolated thunderstorms early in the

morning. Showers likely in the morning. Highs around 80. South

winds 10 to 15 mph late shifting to the west 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent late increasing to 70 percent in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ210-172100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

228 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph late shifting to the

west 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent late increasing to

70 percent in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ197-172100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

228 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021

.TODAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph late shifting to the west 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent late increasing to 70 percent in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ198-172100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

228 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent late increasing to 60 percent in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ177-172100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

228 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent late increasing to 60 percent in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ178-172100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

228 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy

in the afternoon then becoming sunny late in the afternoon. A

chance of showers late. Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely.

Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning

shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent late increasing to 80 percent in the morning,

then decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ179-172100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

228 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy

in the afternoon then becoming sunny late in the afternoon. A

slight chance of showers late. Isolated thunderstorms. Showers

likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent late increasing to 70 percent in the

morning, then decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ164-172100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

228 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy

in the afternoon then becoming sunny late in the afternoon. A

chance of showers late. Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent late increasing to 70 percent in the morning,

then decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ195-172100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

228 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021

.TODAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph early in the morning

becoming west increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 60 percent late increasing to 70 percent in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ196-172100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

228 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms late, then a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning.

Sunny in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph early in the morning becoming west increasing

to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent late

increasing to 70 percent in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ176-172100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

228 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021

.TODAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 80. West

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent late increasing to

70 percent in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ163-172100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

228 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late, then mostly cloudy with showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent late increasing to 60 percent in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

_____

