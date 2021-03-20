TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Friday, March 19, 2021 _____ 320 FPUS54 KHGX 200828 ZFPHGX FPUS54 KHGX 200827 ZFPHGX Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX 327 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021 TXZ237-202100- Inland Brazoria- Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland 327 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ337-202100- Coastal Brazoria- Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson 327 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ437-202100- Brazoria Islands- Including the city of Surfside Beach 327 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ214-202100- Chambers- Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree, Stowell, and Winnie 327 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in the lower 50s coast. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in the mid 50s coast. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ238-202100- Inland Galveston- Including the cities of Friendswood and League City 327 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ338-202100- Coastal Galveston- Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City 327 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ438-202100- Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula- Including the city of Galveston 327 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ235-202100- Inland Jackson- Including the cities of Edna and Ganado 327 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ335-202100- Coastal Jackson- 327 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021 .TODAY...Clear. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ313-202100- Coastal Harris- Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena 327 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ236-202100- Inland Matagorda- Including the city of Bay City 327 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ336-202100- Coastal Matagorda- Including the city of Palacios 327 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ436-202100- Matagorda Islands- 327 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ227-202100- Fort Bend- Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend, Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land 327 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ226-202100- Wharton- Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton 327 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ213-202100- Inland Harris- Including the city of Houston 327 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ300-202100- Southern Liberty- Including the city of Devers 327 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ200-202100- Northern Liberty- Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty 327 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ199-202100- Montgomery- Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands 327 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ212-202100- Waller- Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View, and Waller 327 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021 .TODAY...Clear. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ211-202100- Austin- Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy 327 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ210-202100- Colorado- Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar 327 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ197-202100- Washington- Including the city of Brenham 327 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ198-202100- Grimes- Including the city of Navasota 327 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ177-202100- Walker- Including the city of Huntsville 327 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ178-202100- San Jacinto- Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd 327 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ179-202100- Polk- Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston 327 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ164-202100- Trinity- Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity 327 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ195-202100- Burleson- Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville 327 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ196-202100- Brazos- Including the cities of Bryan and College Station 327 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ176-202100- Madison- Including the city of Madisonville 327 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ163-202100- Houston- Including the city of Crockett 327 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.