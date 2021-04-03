TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Friday, April 2, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

242 AM CDT Sat Apr 3 2021

Matagorda Islands-

242 AM CDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Bolivar Peninsula-Brazoria Islands-Galveston Island-

Including the cities of Galveston and Surfside Beach

242 AM CDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Isolated showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Austin-Brazos-Burleson-Chambers-Coastal Brazoria-

Coastal Galveston-Coastal Harris-Coastal Jackson-

Coastal Matagorda-Colorado-Fort Bend-Grimes-Houston-

Inland Brazoria-Inland Galveston-Inland Harris-Inland Jackson-

Inland Matagorda-Madison-Montgomery-Northern Liberty-Polk-

San Jacinto-Southern Liberty-Trinity-Walker-Waller-Washington-

Wharton-

Including the cities of Alvin, Anahuac, Angleton, Bay City,

Baytown, Bellville, Brenham, Brookshire, Bryan, Caldwell,

Cleveland, Clute, Coldspring, College Station, Columbus, Conroe,

Corrigan, Crockett, Dayton, Devers, Dickinson, Eagle Lake, Edna,

El Campo, First Colony, Freeport, Friendswood, Ganado, Groveton,

Hempstead, Houston, Huntsville, La Marque, Lake Jackson,

League City, Liberty, Livingston, Madisonville, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Mont Belvieu, Navasota, Old River-Winfree,

Palacios, Pasadena, Pearland, Pecan Grove, Prairie View,

Rosenberg, Sealy, Shepherd, Somerville, Stowell, Sugar Land,

Texas City, The Woodlands, Trinity, Waller, Weimar, Wharton,

and Winnie

242 AM CDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in the

upper 50s coast. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of

showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s inland...in

the lower 60s coast. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers. Highs in the lower 80s inland...around

80 coast. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s inland...in the upper 70s to mid 80s coast.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the

upper 70s coast.

