TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 6, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
1042 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021

TXZ211-070900-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
1042 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Isolated showers early in the morning, then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ237-070900- Inland Brazoria- Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland 1042 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Isolated showers early in the morning, then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ196-070900- Brazos- Including the cities of Bryan and College Station 1042 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Cloudy with isolated showers late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Isolated showers early in the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ195-070900- Burleson- Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville 1042 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Isolated showers early in the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ214-070900- Chambers- Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree, Stowell, and Winnie 1042 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Isolated showers early in the morning, then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ210-070900- Colorado- Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar 1042 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Isolated showers early in the morning, then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ227-070900- Fort Bend- Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend, Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land 1042 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers early in the morning, then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ238-070900- Inland Galveston- Including the cities of Friendswood and League City 1042 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Isolated showers early in the morning, then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 20 percent in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ198-070900- Grimes- Including the city of Navasota 1042 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Cloudy with isolated showers late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Isolated showers early in the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ213-070900- Inland Harris- Including the city of Houston 1042 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Isolated showers early in the morning, then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ163-070900- Houston- Including the city of Crockett 1042 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ235-070900- Inland Jackson- Including the cities of Edna and Ganado 1042 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers early in the morning, then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ200-070900- Northern Liberty- Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty 1042 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning, then cloudy with isolated showers late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Isolated showers early in the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon. Isolated showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ176-070900- Madison- Including the city of Madisonville 1042 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Cloudy with isolated showers late. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ236-070900- Inland Matagorda- Including the city of Bay City 1042 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers early in the morning, then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ199-070900- Montgomery- Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands 1042 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning, then cloudy with isolated showers late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning. Scattered thunderstorms. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ179-070900- Polk- Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston 1042 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning, then cloudy with isolated showers late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ178-070900- San Jacinto- Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd 1042 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning, then cloudy with isolated showers late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Isolated showers early in the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ164-070900- Trinity- Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity 1042 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Cloudy with isolated showers late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ177-070900- Walker- Including the city of Huntsville 1042 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Cloudy with isolated showers late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ212-070900- Waller- Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View, and Waller 1042 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with isolated showers after midnight. Cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Isolated showers early in the morning, then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ197-070900- Washington- Including the city of Brenham 1042 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning. Scattered thunderstorms. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ226-070900- Wharton- Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton 1042 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers early in the morning, then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ300-070900- Southern Liberty- Including the city of Devers 1042 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Isolated showers early in the morning, then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ336-070900- Coastal Matagorda- Including the city of Palacios 1042 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning. Isolated showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ337-070900- Coastal Brazoria- Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson 1042 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Isolated showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ436-070900- Matagorda Islands- 1042 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning. Isolated showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ338-070900- Coastal Galveston- Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City 1042 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Isolated showers early in the morning, then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ437-070900- Brazoria Islands- Including the city of Surfside Beach 1042 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Isolated showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ438-070900- Galveston Island- Including the city of Galveston 1042 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 15 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Isolated showers early in the morning, then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds around 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ439-070900- Bolivar Peninsula- 1042 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Isolated showers early in the morning, then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ313-070900- Coastal Harris- Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena 1042 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Isolated showers early in the morning, then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ335-070900- Coastal Jackson- 1042 PM CDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. 