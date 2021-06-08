TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Monday, June 7, 2021 _____ 874 FPUS54 KHGX 080843 ZFPHGX FPUS54 KHGX 080842 ZFPHGX Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX 342 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021 TXZ211-082100- Austin- Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy 342 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent early in the morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ237-082100- Inland Brazoria- Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland 342 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy. Isolated showers early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent early in the morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain late. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ196-082100- Brazos- Including the cities of Bryan and College Station 342 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers late, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms until late afternoon. Partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ195-082100- Burleson- Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville 342 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers late, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent early in the morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ214-082100- Chambers- Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree, Stowell, and Winnie 342 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers late, then partly cloudy early in the morning. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s inland... in the upper 80s coast. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ210-082100- Colorado- Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar 342 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy late, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ227-082100- Fort Bend- Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend, Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land 342 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy. Isolated showers late. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ238-082100- Inland Galveston- Including the cities of Friendswood and League City 342 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy. Isolated showers early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent early in the morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ198-082100- Grimes- Including the city of Navasota 342 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers late, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms until late afternoon. Partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ213-082100- Inland Harris- Including the city of Houston 342 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent early in the morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ163-082100- Houston- Including the city of Crockett 342 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers late, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ235-082100- Inland Jackson- Including the cities of Edna and Ganado 342 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ200-082100- Northern Liberty- Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty 342 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ176-082100- Madison- Including the city of Madisonville 342 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers late, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ236-082100- Inland Matagorda- Including the city of Bay City 342 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain late. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ199-082100- Montgomery- Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands 342 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ179-082100- Polk- Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston 342 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers late, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ178-082100- San Jacinto- Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd 342 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ164-082100- Trinity- Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity 342 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers late, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ177-082100- Walker- Including the city of Huntsville 342 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers late, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ212-082100- Waller- Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View, and Waller 342 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent early in the morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ197-082100- Washington- Including the city of Brenham 342 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers late, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. Partly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent early in the morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ226-082100- Wharton- Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton 342 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy. Isolated showers late. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ300-082100- Southern Liberty- Including the city of Devers 342 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers late, then mostly cloudy early in the morning. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent early in the morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ336-082100- Coastal Matagorda- Including the city of Palacios 342 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a slight chance of rain late. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ337-082100- Coastal Brazoria- Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson 342 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy. Isolated showers early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent early in the morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent chance of rain late. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ436-082100- Matagorda Islands- 342 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021 ...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain late. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ338-082100- Coastal Galveston- Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City 342 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent early in the morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain late. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ437-082100- Brazoria Islands- Including the city of Surfside Beach 342 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021 ...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy. Isolated showers early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain late. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ438-082100- Galveston Island- Including the city of Galveston 342 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021 ...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent early in the morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain late. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 80. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ439-082100- Bolivar Peninsula- 342 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021 ...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain late. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ313-082100- Coastal Harris- Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena 342 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy. Isolated showers late. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ335-082100- Coastal Jackson- 342 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather