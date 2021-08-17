TX Houston\/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Monday, August 16, 2021 _____ 919 FPUS54 KHGX 170759 ZFPHGX FPUS54 KHGX 170758 ZFPHGX Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 258 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021 TXZ211-172100- Austin- Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy 258 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ237-172100- Inland Brazoria- Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland 258 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms late. A slight chance of showers early in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms until late night, then a 40 percent chance late. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ196-172100- Brazos- Including the cities of Bryan and College Station 258 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming southeast and decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ195-172100- Burleson- Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville 258 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ214-172100- Chambers- Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree, Stowell, and Winnie 258 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then a slight chance of showers early in the morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms until late night, then a 40 percent chance late. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ210-172100- Colorado- Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar 258 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after midnight. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late morning and early afternoon. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ227-172100- Fort Bend- Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend, Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land 258 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear late, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning. Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming partly cloudy late. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 107 to 112. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ238-172100- Inland Galveston- Including the cities of Friendswood and League City 258 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then a slight chance of showers early in the morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent early in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms until late night, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance late. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ198-172100- Grimes- Including the city of Navasota 258 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ213-172100- Inland Harris- Including the city of Houston 258 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after midnight. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ163-172100- Houston- Including the city of Crockett 258 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ235-172100- Inland Jackson- Including the cities of Edna and Ganado 258 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late morning and early afternoon. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ200-172100- Northern Liberty- Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty 258 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming partly cloudy late. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ176-172100- Madison- Including the city of Madisonville 258 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ236-172100- Inland Matagorda- Including the city of Bay City 258 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ199-172100- Montgomery- Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands 258 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ179-172100- Polk- Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston 258 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ178-172100- San Jacinto- Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd 258 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ164-172100- Trinity- Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity 258 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ177-172100- Walker- Including the city of Huntsville 258 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ212-172100- Waller- Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View, and Waller 258 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ197-172100- Washington- Including the city of Brenham 258 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ226-172100- Wharton- Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton 258 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming partly cloudy late. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ300-172100- Southern Liberty- Including the city of Devers 258 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming partly cloudy late. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ336-172100- Coastal Matagorda- Including the city of Palacios 258 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent early in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms until late night, then partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance late. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ337-172100- Coastal Brazoria- Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson 258 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent late decreasing to 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms until late night, then a 40 percent chance late. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ436-172100- Matagorda Islands- 258 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms late. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely until late afternoon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ338-172100- Coastal Galveston- Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City 258 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then a slight chance of showers early in the morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms until late night, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance late. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 113. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s inland...in the lower 80s coast. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ437-172100- Brazoria Islands- Including the city of Surfside Beach 258 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent decreasing to 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ438-172100- Galveston Island- Including the city of Galveston 258 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent decreasing to 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ439-172100- Bolivar Peninsula- 258 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent decreasing to 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ313-172100- Coastal Harris- Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena 258 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after midnight. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ335-172100- Coastal Jackson- 258 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. A 40 percent chance late. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely until late afternoon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. Heat index readings 103 to 108. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 107 to 112. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. 