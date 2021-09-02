TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 1, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

328 AM CDT Thu Sep 2 2021

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

328 AM CDT Thu Sep 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming south

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late

morning and early afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings

106 to 111.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ237-022100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

328 AM CDT Thu Sep 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog late. A slight chance of showers early in the

morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds late becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index

readings 103 to 108.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ196-022100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

328 AM CDT Thu Sep 2 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny early in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Light winds late becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings

104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ195-022100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

328 AM CDT Thu Sep 2 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny early in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers early in

the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ214-022100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

328 AM CDT Thu Sep 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog early in the morning. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy

in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. A slight chance of showers in the morning. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

TXZ210-022100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

328 AM CDT Thu Sep 2 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny early in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Light winds late becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ227-022100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

328 AM CDT Thu Sep 2 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny early in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds late becoming southeast 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 108 to 113.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ238-022100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

328 AM CDT Thu Sep 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and early afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Light winds late becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers late.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening becoming light after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 40 percent

chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ198-022100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

328 AM CDT Thu Sep 2 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny early in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Light winds late becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings

104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

around 5 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ213-022100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

328 AM CDT Thu Sep 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then a slight chance

of showers in the morning. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ163-022100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

328 AM CDT Thu Sep 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming south

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

around 5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ235-022100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

328 AM CDT Thu Sep 2 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly clear late, then

mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning. Partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of thunderstorms and a slight

chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ200-022100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

328 AM CDT Thu Sep 2 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny early in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds late becoming south around

5 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers early in the

evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening becoming light after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Heat index

readings 106 to 111.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ176-022100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

328 AM CDT Thu Sep 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog late. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds

late becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ236-022100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

328 AM CDT Thu Sep 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog late. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent increasing to 50 percent. Heat index readings

102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A chance of thunderstorms and a slight chance of

showers late. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ199-022100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

328 AM CDT Thu Sep 2 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny early in

the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds

late becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers early in

the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in

the evening becoming light after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

around 5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ179-022100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

328 AM CDT Thu Sep 2 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny early in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings 106 to 111.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ178-022100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

328 AM CDT Thu Sep 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 5 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ164-022100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

328 AM CDT Thu Sep 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Light winds late becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings

104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ177-022100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

328 AM CDT Thu Sep 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Light winds late becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings

102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ212-022100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

328 AM CDT Thu Sep 2 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny early in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Light winds late becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings

105 to 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late morning and early

afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings 108 to 113.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ197-022100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

328 AM CDT Thu Sep 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog early in the morning. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. A 30 percent chance late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 105 to 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

around 5 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ226-022100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

328 AM CDT Thu Sep 2 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly clear late, then

mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers early in the

morning. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings

102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers late.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings

105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ300-022100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

328 AM CDT Thu Sep 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light

winds late becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index readings 103 to 108.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

TXZ336-022100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

328 AM CDT Thu Sep 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. A slight

chance of showers late. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent increasing to 50 percent. Heat index readings

102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of thunderstorms and a slight

chance of showers late. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ337-022100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

328 AM CDT Thu Sep 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. A chance

of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs around 90. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent early in the morning

increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ436-022100-

Matagorda Islands-

328 AM CDT Thu Sep 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms until afternoon,

then a 40 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of thunderstorms and a slight

chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ338-022100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

328 AM CDT Thu Sep 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. A slight

chance of showers late, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon. A slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Southwest winds around 5 mph late shifting to the southeast.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers late.

Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 40 percent

chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in the

upper 70s coast.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ437-022100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

328 AM CDT Thu Sep 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. A chance

of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent early in the

morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ438-022100-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

328 AM CDT Thu Sep 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy until late

afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers late.

Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

40 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around

90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ439-022100-

Bolivar Peninsula-

328 AM CDT Thu Sep 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon. A slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent

late increasing to 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers late.

Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ313-022100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

328 AM CDT Thu Sep 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and early

afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around

5 mph late shifting to the southeast. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings 102 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

TXZ335-022100-

Coastal Jackson-

328 AM CDT Thu Sep 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 40 percent. Heat

index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

