TX Houston\/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Monday, November 1, 2021 _____ 398 FPUS54 KHGX 020743 ZFPHGX FPUS54 KHGX 020742 ZFPHGX Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 242 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021 TXZ211-022100- Austin- Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy 242 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ237-022100- Inland Brazoria- Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland 242 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. A chance of showers in the afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ196-022100- Brazos- Including the cities of Bryan and College Station 242 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms until late night, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening decreasing to 70 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ195-022100- Burleson- Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville 242 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms until late night, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms late. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening decreasing to 70 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ214-022100- Chambers- Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree, Stowell, and Winnie 242 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. A chance of showers in the afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50 inland...in the mid 50s coast. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ210-022100- Colorado- Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar 242 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ227-022100- Fort Bend- Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend, Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land 242 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ238-022100- Inland Galveston- Including the cities of Friendswood and League City 242 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. A chance of showers in the afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ198-022100- Grimes- Including the city of Navasota 242 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms until late night, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms late. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening decreasing to 70 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ213-022100- Inland Harris- Including the city of Houston 242 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ163-022100- Houston- Including the city of Crockett 242 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 90 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms until late night, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening decreasing to 70 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ235-022100- Inland Jackson- Including the cities of Edna and Ganado 242 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ200-022100- Northern Liberty- Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty 242 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ176-022100- Madison- Including the city of Madisonville 242 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds late becoming east around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms until late night, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening decreasing to 70 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ236-022100- Inland Matagorda- Including the city of Bay City 242 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ199-022100- Montgomery- Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands 242 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the evening decreasing to 80 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ179-022100- Polk- Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston 242 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms until late afternoon, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms until late night, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 40. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ178-022100- San Jacinto- Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd 242 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms until late night, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms late. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the evening decreasing to 80 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ164-022100- Trinity- Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity 242 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms until late night, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the evening decreasing to 70 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ177-022100- Walker- Including the city of Huntsville 242 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds late becoming east around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms until late night, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the evening decreasing to 70 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ212-022100- Waller- Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View, and Waller 242 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ197-022100- Washington- Including the city of Brenham 242 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy late. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms until late night, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the evening decreasing to 80 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ226-022100- Wharton- Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton 242 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ300-022100- Southern Liberty- Including the city of Devers 242 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. A chance of showers in the afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ313-022100- Coastal Harris- Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena 242 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. A chance of showers in the afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ338-022100- Coastal Galveston- Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City 242 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in the mid 60s coast. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 60 inland...in the mid 60s coast. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s inland...around 50 coast. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50 inland...in the lower 50s coast. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in the upper 50s coast. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ337-022100- Coastal Brazoria- Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson 242 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. A chance of showers in the afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ336-022100- Coastal Matagorda- Including the city of Palacios 242 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ335-022100- Coastal Jackson- 242 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ436-022100- Matagorda Islands- 242 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy, cooler. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ437-022100- Brazoria Islands- Including the city of Surfside Beach 242 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ438-022100- Galveston Island- Including the city of Galveston 242 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely after midnight. Breezy. Lows around 60. East winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ439-022100- Bolivar Peninsula- 242 AM CDT Tue Nov 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather