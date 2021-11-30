TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Monday, November 29, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

212 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021

TXZ211-302200-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

212 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ237-302200-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

212 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny until late

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon.

Areas of dense fog with visibility one quarter mile or less at

times early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds

late becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 30 percent

chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s.

TXZ196-302200-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

212 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows

around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ195-302200-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

212 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ214-302200-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

212 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Areas of dense fog with visibility one

quarter mile or less at times early in the morning. Highs around

70. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in

the lower 50s inland...in the mid 50s coast. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 30 percent

chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ210-302200-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

212 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 70.

TXZ227-302200-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

212 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny. Areas of

dense fog with visibility one quarter mile or less at times early

in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 30 percent

chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ238-302200-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

212 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog with visibility one

quarter mile or less at times early in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 30 percent

chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

TXZ198-302200-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

212 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in

the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and

early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon.

Patchy fog with visibility one quarter mile or less at times

early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

late. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ213-302200-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

212 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon then

becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Areas of dense fog

with visibility one quarter mile or less at times early in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the late evening

and early morning. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ163-302200-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

212 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ235-302200-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

212 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Areas of dense fog with

visibility one quarter mile or less at times early in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after midnight

then becoming partly cloudy late. Areas of fog in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. A slight

chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ200-302200-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

212 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then clearing. Areas of dense fog

with visibility one quarter mile or less at times early in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 40 percent chance late. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ176-302200-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

212 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

late. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ236-302200-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

212 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Areas of dense fog with

visibility one quarter mile or less at times late, then patchy

dense fog with visibility one quarter mile or less at times early

in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds late becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 30 percent

chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ199-302200-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

212 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in

the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and

early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon.

Areas of dense fog with visibility one quarter mile or less at

times early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows

around 50. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

late. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ179-302200-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

212 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon

then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Patchy fog with

visibility one quarter mile or less at times early in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 40 percent chance late. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ178-302200-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

212 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon then

becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Areas of dense fog

with visibility one quarter mile or less at times early in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows

around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 40 percent chance late. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ164-302200-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

212 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog late. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows

around 50. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ177-302200-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

212 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon then

becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in

the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

late. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ212-302200-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

212 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in

the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and

early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon.

Areas of dense fog with visibility one quarter mile or less at

times early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 30 percent

chance of showers late. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ197-302200-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

212 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ226-302200-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

212 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Areas of dense fog with

visibility one quarter mile or less at times early in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows around 60.

Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ300-302200-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

212 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny. Areas of

dense fog with visibility one quarter mile or less at times early

in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows

around 50. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

after midnight. A 40 percent chance late. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ313-302200-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

212 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Areas of dense fog with visibility one

quarter mile or less at times early in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 30 percent

chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ338-302200-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

212 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in the upper 50s coast.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the

morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in the upper 50s

coast. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 30 percent

chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ337-302200-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

212 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny until late

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon.

Patchy fog with visibility one quarter mile or less at times

early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 30 percent

chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 70.

TXZ336-302200-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

212 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Patchy fog with visibility one quarter mile or less at

times early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 70.

TXZ335-302200-

Coastal Jackson-

212 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Patchy dense fog with visibility one quarter mile or

less at times early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Patchy fog

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ436-302200-

Matagorda Islands-

212 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ437-302200-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

212 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny until late

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 30 percent

chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ438-302200-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

212 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 30 percent

chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ439-302200-

Bolivar Peninsula-

212 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 30 percent

chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

