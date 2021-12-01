TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 30, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

242 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021

TXZ211-012200-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

242 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Areas

of fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

20 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening

and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ237-012200-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

242 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of

fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds

late becoming south around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ196-012200-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

242 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Areas

of fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ195-012200-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

242 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Areas

of fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ214-012200-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

242 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph early in

the morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s inland...in the lower 70s coast. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s inland...in the lower 70s coast.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and

overnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance

of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ210-012200-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

242 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening

increasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ227-012200-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

242 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. Light winds late becoming southwest around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. A

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to

40 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ238-012200-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

242 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ198-012200-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

242 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Areas

of fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ213-012200-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

242 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Areas of fog early in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance

of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ163-012200-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

242 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ235-012200-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

242 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph late shifting to the

southwest.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Areas of

fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms until late afternoon, then mostly sunny

late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening

increasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ200-012200-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

242 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Areas of fog early in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds late becoming

southwest around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature

falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ176-012200-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

242 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the afternoon then becoming sunny late in the afternoon.

Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ236-012200-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

242 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph early in the

morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ199-012200-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

242 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Areas of fog early in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ179-012200-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

242 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to

30 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ178-012200-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

242 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon. A chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ164-012200-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

242 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ177-012200-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

242 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Areas

of fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to

30 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ212-012200-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

242 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Areas

of fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

20 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms until late afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ197-012200-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

242 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

20 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ226-012200-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

242 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Areas of

fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the southwest in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. A

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to

30 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ300-012200-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

242 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds late becoming

southwest around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance

of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ313-012200-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

242 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and

overnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance

of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ338-012200-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

242 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s inland...

in the upper 50s coast. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s inland...

in the lower 60s coast. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ337-012200-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

242 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ336-012200-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

242 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ335-012200-

Coastal Jackson-

242 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph late shifting to the

south.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. A

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to

30 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ436-012200-

Matagorda Islands-

242 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance

of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ437-012200-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

242 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the

evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ438-012200-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

242 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ439-012200-

Bolivar Peninsula-

242 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Highs

around 70. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

