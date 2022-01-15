TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Friday, January 14, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

213 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022

TXZ211-152200-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

213 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy in the morning

then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Very windy. Much

cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph late

increasing to 25 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Cooler. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ237-152200-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

213 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon

then becoming sunny late in the afternoon. Windy. Much cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph late

increasing to 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ196-152200-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

213 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Very windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Breezy, colder. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

morning. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ195-152200-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

213 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then clearing. Very windy. Much

cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows around 30.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ214-152200-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

213 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late, then

partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph late becoming northwest

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly

clear late. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s inland...around

40 coast. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in the

upper 40s coast.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ210-152200-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

213 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy early in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny in the morning then becoming

sunny in the afternoon. Very windy. Much cooler. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph late increasing to 25 to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ227-152200-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

213 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ238-152200-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

213 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers late, then

partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ198-152200-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

213 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning

and afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ213-152200-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

213 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers late, then partly

cloudy. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ163-152200-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

213 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy. Windy.

Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. West winds around 5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ235-152200-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

213 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Very

windy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph

late becoming northwest increasing to 25 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ200-152200-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

213 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late, then

partly cloudy. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph late

increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly

clear late. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling

into the mid 60s in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ176-152200-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

213 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Windy. Much

cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight then becoming mostly clear late. Breezy, colder. Lows in

the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in

the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ236-152200-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

213 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon

then becoming sunny late in the afternoon. Very windy. Much

cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ199-152200-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

213 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late, then

partly cloudy. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs around 50. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly

clear late. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ179-152200-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

213 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late, then

partly cloudy. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs around 50. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly

sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning

and afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ178-152200-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

213 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late, then

partly cloudy. Windy. Much cooler. Highs around 50. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into

the mid 60s in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning

and afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ164-152200-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

213 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then clearing. Colder.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning

and afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ177-152200-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

213 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight then becoming mostly clear late. Colder. Lows in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning

and afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ212-152200-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

213 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers late, then partly

cloudy. Windy. Much cooler. Highs around 50. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Cooler. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ197-152200-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

213 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Very windy. Much cooler. Highs around 50. Northwest

winds 25 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

late. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ226-152200-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

213 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon

then becoming sunny late in the afternoon. Very windy. Much

cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph late

increasing to 25 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ300-152200-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

213 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late, then

partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph late becoming northwest

increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly

clear late. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ313-152200-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

213 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph late increasing to 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly

clear late. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ338-152200-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

213 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late, then

partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph late increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s inland...in the

lower 40s coast. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the south

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in

the lower 50s coast.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s inland...in the lower 50s coast.

$$

TXZ337-152200-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

213 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late, then

partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph late increasing to

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ336-152200-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

213 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late,

then partly cloudy. Very windy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph late

increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

in the late morning and afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs around

60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ335-152200-

Coastal Jackson-

213 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon

then becoming sunny late in the afternoon. Very windy. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph late becoming

northwest increasing to 25 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a

20 percent chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ436-152200-

Matagorda Islands-

213 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late,

then partly cloudy. Very windy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph late

increasing to 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the morning decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy, cooler.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ437-152200-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

213 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late, then

partly cloudy. Very windy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph late increasing to 25 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows

around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ438-152200-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

213 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late, then

partly cloudy. Very windy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph late increasing to 30 to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Very windy. Colder. Lows around 40.

Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early in the evening. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of

showers in the late evening and overnight. Breezy, cooler. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Breezy,

cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Breezy. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ439-152200-

Bolivar Peninsula-

213 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late, then

partly cloudy. Very windy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph late becoming northwest increasing to 25 to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly

clear late. Very windy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 25 to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Breezy,

cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy, colder.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

