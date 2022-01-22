TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Friday, January 21, 2022

841 FPUS54 KHGX 220913

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 220913

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

313 AM CST Sat Jan 22 2022

TXZ211-222200-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

313 AM CST Sat Jan 22 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Temperature steady or slowly rising

after midnight. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Showers.

Thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ237-222200-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

313 AM CST Sat Jan 22 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ196-222200-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

313 AM CST Sat Jan 22 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in

the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ195-222200-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

313 AM CST Sat Jan 22 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Isolated

thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ214-222200-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

313 AM CST Sat Jan 22 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy late. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s inland...

in the mid 40s coast. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing to

80 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent in the

evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s inland...in the upper 30s

coast.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ210-222200-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

313 AM CST Sat Jan 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph in the

morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ227-222200-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

313 AM CST Sat Jan 22 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ238-222200-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

313 AM CST Sat Jan 22 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing

to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Showers early in the evening. Thunderstorms in the evening. A

slight chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening

decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ198-222200-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

313 AM CST Sat Jan 22 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 60 percent in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ213-222200-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

313 AM CST Sat Jan 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ163-222200-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

313 AM CST Sat Jan 22 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in

the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ235-222200-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

313 AM CST Sat Jan 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph in the

morning shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ200-222200-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

313 AM CST Sat Jan 22 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy late. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in

the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning

increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent in the

evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ176-222200-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

313 AM CST Sat Jan 22 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy late. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in

the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 50. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ236-222200-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

313 AM CST Sat Jan 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy late. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 60 percent in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ199-222200-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

313 AM CST Sat Jan 22 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ179-222200-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

313 AM CST Sat Jan 22 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

early in the morning, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ178-222200-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

313 AM CST Sat Jan 22 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows

around 40. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ164-222200-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

313 AM CST Sat Jan 22 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

early in the morning, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent

in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ177-222200-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

313 AM CST Sat Jan 22 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in

the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ212-222200-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

313 AM CST Sat Jan 22 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Showers.

Thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 60 percent in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ197-222200-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

313 AM CST Sat Jan 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Isolated

thunderstorms. Showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ226-222200-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

313 AM CST Sat Jan 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy late. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ300-222200-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

313 AM CST Sat Jan 22 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph in the

morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy late. Lows around 40. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent in the

evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ313-222200-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

313 AM CST Sat Jan 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing

to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers early in the evening. Thunderstorms in the

evening. A slight chance of showers in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent in the

evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ338-222200-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

313 AM CST Sat Jan 22 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s inland...in the lower 40s coast.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s inland...in the lower 60s

coast. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning increasing to

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent

in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ337-222200-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

313 AM CST Sat Jan 22 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ336-222200-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

313 AM CST Sat Jan 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

in the morning shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ335-222200-

Coastal Jackson-

313 AM CST Sat Jan 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in

the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph in the

morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ436-222200-

Matagorda Islands-

313 AM CST Sat Jan 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

in the morning shifting to the southwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Isolated thunderstorms early in the evening. Showers likely in

the evening. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ437-222200-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

313 AM CST Sat Jan 22 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ438-222200-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

313 AM CST Sat Jan 22 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph in the morning increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing to

80 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent in the

evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ439-222200-

Bolivar Peninsula-

313 AM CST Sat Jan 22 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph in the morning increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing to

80 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent in the

evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s.

$$

