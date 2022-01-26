TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 25, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

312 AM CST Wed Jan 26 2022

TXZ211-262200-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

312 AM CST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

in the late evening and overnight. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ237-262200-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

312 AM CST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

until late night, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

late. Warmer. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ196-262200-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

312 AM CST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 40. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming north increasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ195-262200-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

312 AM CST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 40. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming north increasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ214-262200-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

312 AM CST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s inland...in the upper 30s coast.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance late. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s inland...in the mid

30s coast.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40 inland...in the mid 40s

coast.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the late evening

and early morning. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late.

Lows in the upper 40s inland...in the lower 50s coast.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

TXZ210-262200-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

312 AM CST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy late. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming north increasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

in the late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ227-262200-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

312 AM CST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

late. Warmer. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ238-262200-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

312 AM CST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

until late night, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

late. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ198-262200-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

312 AM CST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ213-262200-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

312 AM CST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

until late night, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

late. Warmer. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ163-262200-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

312 AM CST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in

the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny

late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late evening

and overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the late evening

and early morning. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance late.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ235-262200-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

312 AM CST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

in the late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ200-262200-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

312 AM CST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late evening and overnight. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the late evening

and early morning. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance late.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ176-262200-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

312 AM CST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in

the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs around 70.

TXZ236-262200-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

312 AM CST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance after

midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ199-262200-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

312 AM CST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in

the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

until late night, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

late. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ179-262200-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

312 AM CST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late evening

and overnight. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then a

40 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early

morning. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance late. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ178-262200-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

312 AM CST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

until late night, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

late. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ164-262200-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

312 AM CST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in

the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late evening

and overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the late evening

and early morning. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance late.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ177-262200-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

312 AM CST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late evening and overnight. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

until late night, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

late. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ212-262200-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

312 AM CST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

in the late evening and overnight. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ197-262200-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

312 AM CST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming north

increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ226-262200-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

312 AM CST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

in the late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ300-262200-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

312 AM CST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the late evening

and early morning. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late.

Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ313-262200-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

312 AM CST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

until late night, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

late. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ338-262200-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

312 AM CST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s inland...in the

mid 40s coast.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

until late night, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

late. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ337-262200-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

312 AM CST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

until late night, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ336-262200-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

312 AM CST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ335-262200-

Coastal Jackson-

312 AM CST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

in the late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ436-262200-

Matagorda Islands-

312 AM CST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening increasing to 15 to 25 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Breezy.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

late. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ437-262200-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

312 AM CST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

until late night, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

late. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ438-262200-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

312 AM CST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

until late night, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

late. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ439-262200-

Bolivar Peninsula-

312 AM CST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

late. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

